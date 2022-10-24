Advanced search
    AAP   US00751Y1064

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.

(AAP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
176.62 USD   +3.08%
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/20Advance Auto Parts Names Sprayway 2022 Vendor Partner of the Year
BU
10/20Raymond James Adjusts Advance Auto Parts' Price Target to $210 from $220, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its results for the third quarter ended October 8, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 16, 2022, Advance operated 4,724 stores and 312 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,329 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 105 M - -
Net income 2022 630 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 10 208 M 10 208 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 79,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 171,34 $
Average target price 206,80 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eugene I. Lee Chairman
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. F. Ferraro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-28.57%10 208
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC5.36%47 113
AUTOZONE, INC.9.76%44 009
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.0.78%744
MEKO AB-38.00%484
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-59.29%248