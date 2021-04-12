Advance Auto Parts Invites You to Join a Strategic Update Webcast on April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, announces a presentation on its updated strategic business plan to be held on April 20, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer, Jeff Shepherd, executive vice president and chief financial officer together with other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the company’s progress on its transformation initiatives and provide updates on long-term strategic objectives. Immediately following the presentation, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

Registration is required for this event and is now open. Participants can register online at ir.advanceautoparts.com and submit questions to be answered during the webcast. Following the event, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

