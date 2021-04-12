Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advance Auto Parts, Inc.    AAP

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.

(AAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advance Auto Parts Invites You to Join a Strategic Update Webcast on April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

04/12/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, announces a presentation on its updated strategic business plan to be held on April 20, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer, Jeff Shepherd, executive vice president and chief financial officer together with other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the company’s progress on its transformation initiatives and provide updates on long-term strategic objectives. Immediately following the presentation, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

Registration is required for this event and is now open. Participants can register online at ir.advanceautoparts.com and submit questions to be answered during the webcast. Following the event, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identifiable by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” "guidance," “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “probable,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” or similar language. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategic initiatives, operational plans and objectives, store expansions and future business and financial performance, as well as statements regarding underlying assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views based on historical results, current information and assumptions related to future developments. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. They include, among others, factors related to the timing and implementation of strategic initiatives, the highly competitive nature of the Company's industry, demand for the Company's products and services, complexities in its inventory and supply chain, challenges with transforming and growing its business and factors related to the current global pandemic. Please refer to “Item 1A. Risk Factors.” of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.
05:26pADVANCE AUTO PARTS INVITES YOU TO JO : 00 a.m. ET
BU
05:21pEXCLUSIVE : GameStop initiates search for new CEO -sources
RE
10:41aADVANCE AUTO PARTS  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Advance Auto Parts to $220 Fro..
MT
03/31ADVANCE AUTO PARTS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Advance Auto Parts PT to $195 From ..
MT
03/26ADVANCE AUTO PARTS  : Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Advance Auto Parts to $18..
MT
03/25DARDEN RESTAURANTS  : Olive Garden Parent Darden Restaurants Tops Street With Fi..
MT
03/25FOOT LOCKER  : Hires Advance Auto Parts Exec for CFO Role
MT
03/25DARDEN RESTAURANTS  : Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 Results; Increases Dividend, Launche..
MT
03/24ADVANCE AUTO PARTS  : Announces Departure of Chief Accounting Officer to Assume ..
BU
03/24ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 249 M - -
Net income 2021 605 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 12 037 M 12 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 184,11 $
Last Close Price 183,97 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eugene I. Lee Chairman
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.16.80%12 037
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC14.17%36 122
AUTOZONE, INC.21.35%31 700
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD.5.61%1 086
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)45.77%875
CARPARTS.COM, INC.32.36%789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ