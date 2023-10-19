Automotive aftermarket parts provider recognizes five additional vendor partners during its annual Partner Summit

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, presented its 2023 Vendor of the Year Awards during the company’s annual Partner Summit, held on Monday, Oct. 16, in Raleigh, N.C. During the event, Advance honored several vendors for their partnership and performance over the past year.

The 2023 Vendor Partner of the Year Award was presented to National Refrigerants, a worldwide distributor of refrigerant products. A key partner in Advance’s chemicals business, National Refrigerants worked closely with Advance’s inventory team to provide a steady supply of refrigerant products in authorized markets across the United States while helping Advance navigate state and local regulations around the selling of refrigerant products. National Refrigerants has been a trusted and reliable vendor partner for more than five years, enabling Advance to grow its business in the AC chemicals category.

“Passionate and dedicated vendor partners are a vital component of our company’s success,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Their ability to consistently provide a quality product mix while collaborating on innovative strategies and solutions allows us to better serve the needs of our DIY and professional customers. On behalf of Advance, congratulations to National Refrigerants and all our award-winning vendors, and thank you to all who joined us at this year’s Partner Summit.”

Other award winners include Amalie Oil Company, which was named Advance’s Superior Availability Vendor Partner of the Year. Advance’s supplier of FRAM motor oil and lubricants, Amalie helped Advance maintain exemplary in-stock levels and growth in multiple categories, including heavy duty motor oil. Amalie’s support allowed Advance to better serve customers with a greater product choice in the light duty, heavy duty and diesel motor oil categories.

Advance awarded the Together with Speed Vendor Partner of the Year Award to ITW-Global Brands in recognition of their strategic support across multiple product categories at Advance, including wiper blades, wash and wax, body repair and performance chemicals. ITW’s team supported Advance through product innovation and marketing engagement while ensuring product availability to drive sales for Advance.

MotoRad was named the Excellence in Collaboration Vendor Partner of the Year. Over the course of the year, MotoRad consistently showcased outstanding fill rates, product technology innovation and creative solutions that include data-driven product recommendations. Their proactive problem-solving strategies boosted the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Advance’s operations, ultimately enhancing sales and customer satisfaction.

Sylvania was named the Strategic Initiative Vendor of the Year for their exceptional support of Advance’s lighting category. Sylvania’s collaboration resulted in higher fill rates and sales growth, while also reflecting Advance’s cultural beliefs through a focus on team member training and other lighting category enhancements.

Legends Marketing was named Marketing Partner of the Year for their support, advocacy and growth of Advance’s TechNet professional repair shop network. Legends Marketing elevated the authenticity of the TechNet brand through creative solutions such as their unique video series featuring TechNet shop owners in their communities. Their work on behalf of Advance and TechNet shops resulted in a sixth consecutive year of membership and sales growth.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 15, 2023, Advance operated 4,790 stores and 319 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

