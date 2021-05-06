Advance Auto Parts : Names 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Award Winners

Supply chain partners recognized by automotive aftermarket parts provider for offering critical solutions and logistics support

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and supplier, honored several brand partners as part of the company’s 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Awards. Advance’s supply chain partners served a vital role, creating innovative solutions and implementing key strategic initiatives during a year unlike any other.

“It’s widely known that the last year presented incredible obstacles for the supply chain industry,” said Reuben Slone, Advance’s executive vice president, supply chain. “These four partners rose to the occasion to deliver critical solutions and support at a critical time for Advance. We thank all of our supply chain partners for their commitment to serving store teams and our DIY and Professional customers with care and speed.”

Advance presented the 2020 Technology Award to KÖRBER, which offers global supply chain solutions. KÖRBER partnered with Advance to implement HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) in two of Advance’s largest distribution centers – Enfield, Conn. and Remington, Ind. – in the middle of the pandemic while providing world-class support.

USPack received the 2020 Advantage Award. Advance collaborated with USPack to incorporate the logistics company’s local hub-and-spoke replenishment model in dozens of markets last year. USPack completes more than 67,000 Advance deliveries per week from distribution centers to stores, along with complex and time-sensitive store-to-store transfers.

Advance recognized SmartDrive Omnitracs with the 2020 Innovation Award for its continued partnership in helping Advance operate a safe and efficient delivery fleet. Their technology enables Advance to improve the safety of its drivers and the motoring public while identifying unsafe driver behavior, contributing to Advance fielding a “Best in Class” safe fleet.

The 2020 Collaboration Award was presented to enVista for its change management support and contributions in streamlining multiple processes within Advance’s distribution centers and ship-to-home business, all while achieving cost savings in the process.

About Advance Auto Parts

