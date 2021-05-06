Log in
    AAP   US00751Y1064

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.

(AAP)
Advance Auto Parts : Names 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Award Winners

05/06/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
Supply chain partners recognized by automotive aftermarket parts provider for offering critical solutions and logistics support

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and supplier, honored several brand partners as part of the company’s 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Awards. Advance’s supply chain partners served a vital role, creating innovative solutions and implementing key strategic initiatives during a year unlike any other.

“It’s widely known that the last year presented incredible obstacles for the supply chain industry,” said Reuben Slone, Advance’s executive vice president, supply chain. “These four partners rose to the occasion to deliver critical solutions and support at a critical time for Advance. We thank all of our supply chain partners for their commitment to serving store teams and our DIY and Professional customers with care and speed.”

Advance presented the 2020 Technology Award to KÖRBER, which offers global supply chain solutions. KÖRBER partnered with Advance to implement HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) in two of Advance’s largest distribution centers – Enfield, Conn. and Remington, Ind. – in the middle of the pandemic while providing world-class support.

USPack received the 2020 Advantage Award. Advance collaborated with USPack to incorporate the logistics company’s local hub-and-spoke replenishment model in dozens of markets last year. USPack completes more than 67,000 Advance deliveries per week from distribution centers to stores, along with complex and time-sensitive store-to-store transfers.

Advance recognized SmartDrive Omnitracs with the 2020 Innovation Award for its continued partnership in helping Advance operate a safe and efficient delivery fleet. Their technology enables Advance to improve the safety of its drivers and the motoring public while identifying unsafe driver behavior, contributing to Advance fielding a “Best in Class” safe fleet.

The 2020 Collaboration Award was presented to enVista for its change management support and contributions in streamlining multiple processes within Advance’s distribution centers and ship-to-home business, all while achieving cost savings in the process.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 413 M - -
Net income 2021 673 M - -
Net Debt 2021 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 13 270 M 13 270 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 212,11 $
Last Close Price 202,81 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eugene I. Lee Chairman
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.29.61%13 270
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC23.76%39 058
AUTOZONE, INC.24.60%32 441
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD.2.45%1 069
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)59.82%966
CARPARTS.COM, INC.29.14%810