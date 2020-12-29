Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Advance Gold Corp.    AAX   CA0074422050

ADVANCE GOLD CORP.

(AAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Gold Intersects 240g/t Silver over 2.30m in Hole 18 and 383g/t Silver over 0.80m in Hole 19 at Tabasquena

12/29/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) -  Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to report drilling results from ongoing drilling at its 100% owned Tabasquena project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The results are from the company's flagship property that is investigating a 3500m long continuous high chargeability Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Advance Gold Corp. commented: "Three holes were completed near hole AGT-15 which previously reported a high-grade hit of 2.15m of 664.g/t silver. The most recent holes in the southern domain of the claims appear to extend the mineralization in veins to over 1000 metres. At the nearby MAG Silver mine, the highest grades were intersected several hundred metres deeper than where we have drilled the veins at Tabasquena. Our next focus will be to drill significantly deeper to test this depth potential, with drilling to begin shortly."

Hole #East WGS84North WGS84Elevation mFrom mTo mAg g/tCore Length m
AGT-15786,5352,495,9952,09344.0744.4122.44*0.33
48.45565.797.55
70.4174.099.643.68
98.8910510.546.11
107.68114.8386.487.15
including112.6114.83197.75*2.23
120.44122.59664.33*2.15

 

* Previously reported, see news release dated October 5, 2020.

Drill Hole AGT-18

Hole #East WGS84North WGS84Elevation mFrom mTo mAg g/tCore Length m
AGT-18786,6152,496,0102,09263.668.1138.554.5
including65.868.1239.992.3
97.95100.7516.342.8
116.34120.116.593.76
142.914519.712.1
166.15168.3512.052.2

 

Drill Hole AGT-19

Hole #East WGS84North WGS84Elevation mFrom mTo mAg g/tCore Length m
AGT-19786,6402,496,0152,09269.17821.18.9
85.386.85361.55
87.588.95172.271.45
98.4599.25382.640.8
159.15163.84.984.65

 

Drill Hole AGT-20

Hole #East WGS84North WGS84Elevation mFrom mTo mAg g/tCore Length m
AGT-20786,6702,496,0212,091151.9153.1401.2
193.85204.95.7611.05

 

The intervals indicated are drill intersections as there is not enough information at this time to define true widths of the mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5492/71122_56f4a55214fa1aa2_001.jpg

Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5492/71122_56f4a55214fa1aa2_001full.jpg

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located near the Tabasquena claims at Ojocaliente, Mexico. Core samples from the drill holes are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and sent to SGS Minerals in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. The Company relies on SGS Minerals for QA/QC procedures. All samples are analysed for gold using standard fire assay-AA (atomic absorption) techniques and ICP for all other metals.

Dr. Julio Pinto Linares is a qualified person, doctor in geological sciences with specialty in economic geology and qualified professional No. 01365 by MMSA for Advance Gold and is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Advance Gold Corp.

Advance Gold is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018. In addition, Advance Gold holds an 11.97% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 88.03% of the Kakamega project is held by Shanta Gold Limited (project previously owned by Barrick Gold Corporation, for details see Advance Gold News Release dated 2020-08-26).

For further information, please contact:
Allan Barry Laboucan,
President and CEO
Phone: (604) 505-4753
Email: allan@advancegold.ca
www.advancegold.ca

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71122


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about ADVANCE GOLD CORP.
02:21pAdvance Gold Reports on Latest Drill Results From Tabasquena Project in Mexic..
MT
02:05pAdvance Gold Intersects 240g/t Silver over 2.30m in Hole 18 and 383g/t Silver..
NE
11/11ADVANCE GOLD : Finds a key high chargeability anomaly
AQ
11/10ADVANCE GOLD : Finds a key high chargeability anomaly
PU
11/10ADVANCE GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - AAX
AQ
11/10Advance Gold Finds a Key High Chargeability Anomaly
NE
11/10ADVANCE GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - AAX
AQ
10/20ADVANCE GOLD : Begins Follow-up Drilling near High-Grade Silver Hit in Hole AGT-..
AQ
10/19ADVANCE GOLD : Begins Follow-up Drilling Near High-Grade Silver Hit in Hole AGT-..
PU
10/19Advance Gold Begins Follow-up Drilling Near High-Grade Silver Hit in Hole AGT..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,24 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,88 M 4,56 M 4,58 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ADVANCE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Advance Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Allan Barry Laboucan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Newell Chairman
Marie Cupello Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey Scott Ackert Director
Ali Afif Fawaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE GOLD CORP.-47.73%5
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.78%27 105
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB18.79%14 309
KINNEVIK AB81.18%13 882
LIFCO AB (PUBL)37.94%8 650
SOMFY SA55.66%5 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ