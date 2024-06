The board of directors of Advance Metering Technology Limited at its meeting held on June 29, 2024, Mr. Anil Kohli (DIN: 01614285), tender his resignation as an Independent Director due to his ongoing health issues with effect from the close of the Business hours on 29 June 2024. Reconstitution of Committees; Consequent to the resignation Board has approved reconstitution of following committees with effect from June 29, 2024. Audit Committee: Earlier Composition: Priya Somaiya: Chairperson; Prashant Ranade: Member; Anil Kohli: Member.

Composition after reconstitution: Priya Somaiya: Chairperson; Prashant Ranade: Member; Anil Kumar Rustogi: Member. Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Earlier Composition: Priya Somaiya: Chairperson; Roopali Mittal: Member; Anil Kohli: Member. Composition after reconstitution: Priya Somaiya: Chairperson; Roopali Mittal: Member; Anil Kumar Rustogi: Member.