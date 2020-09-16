Advance Residence Investment : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

20th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020)
1. Summary of Key Financial Data
Operating Revenues
17,357
million yen
Operating Income
8,294
million yen
Ordinary Income
7,321
million yen
Net Income
7,320
million yen
Earnings per Unit (EPU)
5,285
yen
Dividend per Unit (DPU)
5,635
yen
FFO per Unit
7,310
yen
ROE (semi-annual)
6.8
%
Total Assets
457,568
million yen
Net Assets
231,225
million yen
Net Assets per Unit
166,950
yen
NAV per Unit
288,991
yen
Net Asset Ratio
50.5
%
End-of-period LTV
48.0
%
2. 20th Fiscal Period Highlights
EPU of 5,285 yen decreased by 451 yen compared to the previous period due to the loss on sale and the decrease in gain on sale.
ADR will distribute 5,635 yen per unit for the FP. It is a 15 yen increase from the previous FP, and a record high.
The occupancy rate was 96.7%. Even though the occupancy was 0.1% higher than forecast it was slightly lower than the previous period. There was a significant fall in the number of rental applications due to the declaration of state of emergency. After the end of the declaration, rental terms were eased in order to increase occupancy. Although we saw some recovery in applications, occupancy was not able to exceed the previous period.
The rent increase rate for both replacements and renewals were an all time high at +5.5% and +1.2% respectively. In addition, the rent level of the entire portfolio rose for the 12th consecutive year, rising 0.64% from the end of the previous fiscal year.
We conducted a property replacement with a third party, acquiring RESIDIA Otemachi-Kita and disposing RESIDIA Kyobashi. We were able to sell our top disposal candidates, RESIDIA Kameyama which had a significant unrealized loss and RESIDIA Ryokuchikoen, a low-profit property. The net loss on sale was reduced to 5 million yen by offsetting with the gain on sale from RESIDIA Kyobashi.
The COVID19 pandemic had on effect on the lending attitude of financial institutions to ADR. We borrowed a total of 15 billion yen (average interest payment rate 0.38%, average initial duration 9.0 years). As a result, the average interest payment rate as of the end of the current fiscal year was 0.70% and the remaining duration of 4.75 years.
3. Earnings Forecasts
21st Fiscal Period Forecast
(August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
Operating Revenues
16,702
million yen
Operating Income
8,152
million yen
Ordinary Income
7,175
million yen
Net Income
7,174
million yen
Earnings per Unit (EPU)
5,180
yen
Dividend per Unit (DPU)
5,540
yen
Outstanding No. of Issued Units
1.385
million units
Number of Properties
271
Average Period Occupancy
96.0
%
22nd Fiscal Period Forecast
(February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
Operating Revenues
16,884
million yen
Operating Income
8,133
million yen
Ordinary Income
7,175
million yen
Net Income
7,174
million yen
Earnings per Unit (EPU)
5,180
yen
Dividend per Unit (DPU)
5,540
yen
Outstanding No. of Issued Units
1.385
million units
Number of Properties
271
Average Period Occupancy
96.1
%
The above forecasts employ figures that have been calculated based on number of assumptions. The actual net profit and the dividend may vary due to changes in those assumptions or in other conditions. Therefore, these forecasts do not in no way guarantee the dividend amounts for the respective periods.
Please contact below with any inquiries you may have on this report.
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
TEL: +81-3-3518-0480
FAX: +81-3-3518-0481
ir@adr-reit.com
This document is an English-language summary of the Japanese financial report "Kessan Tanshin" disclosed in Japanese on September 16, 2020.
