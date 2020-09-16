Advance Residence Investment : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

2. 20th Fiscal Period Highlights

EPU of 5,285 yen decreased by 451 yen compared to the previous period due to the loss on sale and the decrease in gain on sale.

ADR will distribute 5,635 yen per unit for the FP. It is a 15 yen increase from the previous FP, and a record high.

The occupancy rate was 96.7%. Even though the occupancy was 0.1% higher than forecast it was slightly lower than the previous period. There was a significant fall in the number of rental applications due to the declaration of state of emergency. After the end of the declaration, rental terms were eased in order to increase occupancy. Although we saw some recovery in applications, occupancy was not able to exceed the previous period.

The rent increase rate for both replacements and renewals were an all time high at +5.5% and +1.2% respectively. In addition, the rent level of the entire portfolio rose for the 12th consecutive year, rising 0.64% from the end of the previous fiscal year.

We conducted a property replacement with a third party, acquiring RESIDIA Otemachi-Kita and disposing RESIDIA Kyobashi. We were able to sell our top disposal candidates, RESIDIA Kameyama which had a significant unrealized loss and RESIDIA Ryokuchikoen, a low-profit property. The net loss on sale was reduced to 5 million yen by offsetting with the gain on sale from RESIDIA Kyobashi.

The COVID19 pandemic had on effect on the lending attitude of financial institutions to ADR. We borrowed a total of 15 billion yen (average interest payment rate 0.38%, average initial duration 9.0 years). As a result, the average interest payment rate as of the end of the current fiscal year was 0.70% and the remaining duration of 4.75 years.

3. Earnings Forecasts