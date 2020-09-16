Log in
Advance Residence Investment : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

09/16/2020 | 03:25am EDT

September 16, 2020

Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR / Securities Code: 3269)

20th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020)

1. Summary of Key Financial Data

Operating Revenues

17,357

million yen

Operating Income

8,294

million yen

Ordinary Income

7,321

million yen

Net Income

7,320

million yen

Earnings per Unit (EPU)

5,285

yen

Dividend per Unit (DPU)

5,635

yen

FFO per Unit

7,310

yen

ROE (semi-annual)

6.8

%

Total Assets

457,568

million yen

Net Assets

231,225

million yen

Net Assets per Unit

166,950

yen

NAV per Unit

288,991

yen

Net Asset Ratio

50.5

%

End-of-period LTV

48.0

%

2. 20th Fiscal Period Highlights

EPU of 5,285 yen decreased by 451 yen compared to the previous period due to the loss on sale and the decrease in gain on sale.

ADR will distribute 5,635 yen per unit for the FP. It is a 15 yen increase from the previous FP, and a record high.

The occupancy rate was 96.7%. Even though the occupancy was 0.1% higher than forecast it was slightly lower than the previous period. There was a significant fall in the number of rental applications due to the declaration of state of emergency. After the end of the declaration, rental terms were eased in order to increase occupancy. Although we saw some recovery in applications, occupancy was not able to exceed the previous period.

The rent increase rate for both replacements and renewals were an all time high at +5.5% and +1.2% respectively. In addition, the rent level of the entire portfolio rose for the 12th consecutive year, rising 0.64% from the end of the previous fiscal year.

We conducted a property replacement with a third party, acquiring RESIDIA Otemachi-Kita and disposing RESIDIA Kyobashi. We were able to sell our top disposal candidates, RESIDIA Kameyama which had a significant unrealized loss and RESIDIA Ryokuchikoen, a low-profit property. The net loss on sale was reduced to 5 million yen by offsetting with the gain on sale from RESIDIA Kyobashi.

The COVID19 pandemic had on effect on the lending attitude of financial institutions to ADR. We borrowed a total of 15 billion yen (average interest payment rate 0.38%, average initial duration 9.0 years). As a result, the average interest payment rate as of the end of the current fiscal year was 0.70% and the remaining duration of 4.75 years.

3. Earnings Forecasts

21st Fiscal Period Forecast

(August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Operating Revenues

16,702

million yen

Operating Income

8,152

million yen

Ordinary Income

7,175

million yen

Net Income

7,174

million yen

Earnings per Unit (EPU)

5,180

yen

Dividend per Unit (DPU)

5,540

yen

Outstanding No. of Issued Units

1.385

million units

Number of Properties

271

Average Period Occupancy

96.0

%

22nd Fiscal Period Forecast

(February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)

Operating Revenues

16,884

million yen

Operating Income

8,133

million yen

Ordinary Income

7,175

million yen

Net Income

7,174

million yen

Earnings per Unit (EPU)

5,180

yen

Dividend per Unit (DPU)

5,540

yen

Outstanding No. of Issued Units

1.385

million units

Number of Properties

271

Average Period Occupancy

96.1

%

  • The above forecasts employ figures that have been calculated based on number of assumptions. The actual net profit and the dividend may vary due to changes in those assumptions or in other conditions. Therefore, these forecasts do not in no way guarantee the dividend amounts for the respective periods.

Please contact below with any inquiries you may have on this report.

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-3-3518-0480

FAX: +81-3-3518-0481

ir@adr-reit.com

This document is an English-language summary of the Japanese financial report "Kessan Tanshin" disclosed in Japanese on September 16, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:24:07 UTC
