Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Advance Residence Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
357000.00 JPY   +1.71%
02:40aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook
PU
04/14ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
04/13Advance Residence to Land $28 Million Loans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Effects of COVID-19 on Profit Outlook as of March 2022

The occupancy rate for March usually tends to increase from February. The occupancy rate for March 2022 was 97.4%, an increase of 0.1pt from previous month due to improved occupancy rates, mainly in the 23 wards of Tokyo.

Although the spread of the COVID-19 since early 2020 has had an impact on demographics and the rental market, we will flexibly respond to such social and economic structural changes and continue to conduct stable rental operations to contribute to the enhancement of unitholder value.

The disclosure of "Current Effects of COVID-19 on Profit Outlook" ends with this disclosure.

100%

98%

96%

94%

92%

Tokyo Station 10km RadiusTokyo Metropolitan RegionOther Areas within the 23 Wards of TokyoOther Regions

90% 20/3 20/4 20/5 20/6 20/7 20/8 20/9 20/10 20/11 20/12 21/1 21/2 21/3 21/4 21/5 21/6 21/7 21/8 21/9 21/10 21/11 21/12 22/1 22/2 22/3

Occupancy rate

1

1. Occupancy

2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**

23rd FP

24nd FP

AugSepOctNovDecJanFebMarAprMayJunJul

1.4%

1.4%

1.6%

1.3%

1.4%

2.1%

1.4%

2.0%

---

-

YoY Change

+0.1 pt +0.1 pt +0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.5 pt

-0.3 pt

-0.5 pt

----

Contracts

300

328

356

294

322

503

327

472

-

-

-

-

YoY Rate of

Change

+14.5%

+9.3%

+24.5%

-11.4%

-3.6%

+34.1%

-18.9%

-21.5%

-

-

-

-

3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**

-

YoY Change

-0.1 pt

-0.3 pt +0.0 pt +0.0 pt

-0.0 pt

-0.2 pt

-0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-

--

Cancellations

325

281

386

306

327

264

247

438

-

-

-

-

YoY Rate of

Change

-1.2%

-12.2%

+2.4%

-1.6%

-5.8%

-18.8%

-12.7%

-3.5%

-

-

-

-

* The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area. ** Only applicable to pass-through contract units.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:40aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook
PU
04/14ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
04/13Advance Residence to Land $28 Million Loans
MT
04/12ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Signing of Interest Ra..
PU
04/08Advance Residence to Borrow Fresh $14 Million Loans
MT
04/07ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans
PU
04/07Advance Residence Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financing and..
CI
03/30Advance Residence to Pay $9 Million for Residential Asset in Tokyo
MT
03/29ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Investment Asset (RESIDIA ..
PU
03/29ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : (Delayed)Advance Residence Investment Corporation 23rd Fisc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 266 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2022 14 950 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 197 B 1 563 M 1 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 486 B 3 861 M 3 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,2x
EV / Sales 2023 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advance Residence Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 351 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshitsugu Oba Supervisory Officer
Wataru Higuchi Executive Officer
Satoru Kobayashi Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.63%3 861
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.37%34 564
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-0.08%33 968
INVITATION HOMES INC.-7.48%25 441
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-10.15%23 779
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.91%22 672