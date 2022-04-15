Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

Current Effects of COVID-19 on Profit Outlook as of March 2022

The occupancy rate for March usually tends to increase from February. The occupancy rate for March 2022 was 97.4%, an increase of 0.1pt from previous month due to improved occupancy rates, mainly in the 23 wards of Tokyo.

Although the spread of the COVID-19 since early 2020 has had an impact on demographics and the rental market, we will flexibly respond to such social and economic structural changes and continue to conduct stable rental operations to contribute to the enhancement of unitholder value.

The disclosure of "Current Effects of COVID-19 on Profit Outlook" ends with this disclosure.

100% 98% 96% 94% 92% Tokyo Station 10km RadiusTokyo Metropolitan RegionOther Areas within the 23 Wards of TokyoOther Regions 90% 20/3 20/4 20/5 20/6 20/7 20/8 20/9 20/10 20/11 20/12 21/1 21/2 21/3 21/4 21/5 21/6 21/7 21/8 21/9 21/10 21/11 21/12 22/1 22/2 22/3

Occupancy rate

1

1. Occupancy

2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**

23rd FP

24nd FP

AugSepOctNovDecJanFebMarAprMayJunJul

1.4%

1.4%

1.6%

1.3%

1.4%

2.1%

1.4%

2.0%

---

-

YoY Change

+0.1 pt +0.1 pt +0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.5 pt

-0.3 pt

-0.5 pt

----

Contracts 300 328 356 294 322 503 327 472 - - - - YoY Rate of Change +14.5% +9.3% +24.5% -11.4% -3.6% +34.1% -18.9% -21.5% - - - -

3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**

-

YoY Change

-0.1 pt

-0.3 pt +0.0 pt +0.0 pt

-0.0 pt

-0.2 pt

-0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-

--

Cancellations 325 281 386 306 327 264 247 438 - - - - YoY Rate of Change -1.2% -12.2% +2.4% -1.6% -5.8% -18.8% -12.7% -3.5% - - - - * The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area. ** Only applicable to pass-through contract units.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2