Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of August 2021

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook
as of August 2021
The occupancy rate for August was 96.0%, up 0.1pt from the previous month. Usually in August, the occupancy rate tends to decline from July. As a result of continuous adjustment of recruitment conditions, the contract rate in August increased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, while the cancellation rate decreased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, resulting in an improvement in the occupancy rate.
In September, the number of move-outs is expected to decrease compared to the previous year, and we will continue to take various measures to maintain and improve the occupancy rate.
We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.
Occupancy rate
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92%
|
|
Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Station 5km Radius
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Station 10km Radius
|
|
|
|
Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Region
|
|
|
|
Other Regions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/3
|
20/4
|
20/5
|
20/6
|
20/7
|
20/8
|
20/9
|
20/10
|
20/11
|
20/12
|
21/1
|
21/2
|
21/3
|
21/4
|
21/5
|
21/6
|
21/7
|
21/8
1
1. Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
22nd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23rd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
|
Jan
|
Period
|
|
Earning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guideline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
96.4%
|
97.0%
|
95.8%
|
95.2%
|
95.3%
|
95.9%
|
96.0%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
96.0%
|
95.9%
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
-0.9 pt
|
-0.5 pt
|
-0.7 pt
|
-0.9 pt
|
|
-0.9 pt
|
|
-0.3 pt
|
|
-0.2 pt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
+0.1 pt
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
|
Contract Rate
|
1.7%
|
2.5%
|
1.4%
|
1.2%
|
1.5%
|
2.1%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.5 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracts
|
|
403
|
601
|
327
|
271
|
340
|
471
|
300
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Rate of
|
+16.8%
|
+20.7%
|
-3.3%
|
+18.9%
|
+9.3%
|
+40.2%
|
+14.5%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
|
Cancellation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.9%
|
2.6%
|
1.8%
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
+0.1 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.4 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Cancellations
|
|
283
|
454
|
567
|
414
|
333
|
333
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
+9.3%
|
+6.8%
|
+4.0%
|
+28.2%
|
+12.5%
|
+1.2%
|
-1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area.
-
Only applicable to pass-through contract units.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
2
Disclaimer
Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:03 UTC.