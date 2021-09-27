Log in
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of August 2021

09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

as of August 2021

The occupancy rate for August was 96.0%, up 0.1pt from the previous month. Usually in August, the occupancy rate tends to decline from July. As a result of continuous adjustment of recruitment conditions, the contract rate in August increased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, while the cancellation rate decreased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, resulting in an improvement in the occupancy rate.

In September, the number of move-outs is expected to decrease compared to the previous year, and we will continue to take various measures to maintain and improve the occupancy rate.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

Occupancy rate

100%

98%

96%

94%

92%

Overall

Tokyo Station 5km Radius

Tokyo Station 10km Radius

Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo

90%

Tokyo Metropolitan Region

Other Regions

20/3

20/4

20/5

20/6

20/7

20/8

20/9

20/10

20/11

20/12

21/1

21/2

21/3

21/4

21/5

21/6

21/7

21/8

1

1. Occupancy

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Period

Earning

Guideline

Average

Assumption

Occupancy

96.4%

97.0%

95.8%

95.2%

95.3%

95.9%

96.0%

-

-

-

-

-

96.0%

95.9%

Rate

YoY Change

-0.9 pt

-0.5 pt

-0.7 pt

-0.9 pt

-0.9 pt

-0.3 pt

-0.2 pt

-

-

-

-

-

+0.1 pt

-

2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Contract Rate

1.7%

2.5%

1.4%

1.2%

1.5%

2.1%

-

-

-

-

-

1.4%

YoY Change

+0.1 pt

+0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.2 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.5 pt

+0.1 pt

-

-

-

-

-

Contracts

403

601

327

271

340

471

300

-

-

-

-

-

YoY Rate of

+16.8%

+20.7%

-3.3%

+18.9%

+9.3%

+40.2%

+14.5%

-

-

-

-

-

Change

3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cancellation

-

-

-

-

-

1.2%

1.9%

2.6%

1.8%

1.5%

1.5%

1.4%

Rate

YoY Change

+0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.4 pt

+0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellations

283

454

567

414

333

333

325

YoY Rate of

-

-

-

-

-

+9.3%

+6.8%

+4.0%

+28.2%

+12.5%

+1.2%

-1.2%

Change

  • The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area.
  • Only applicable to pass-through contract units.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
