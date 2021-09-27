Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of August 2021

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

as of August 2021

The occupancy rate for August was 96.0%, up 0.1pt from the previous month. Usually in August, the occupancy rate tends to decline from July. As a result of continuous adjustment of recruitment conditions, the contract rate in August increased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, while the cancellation rate decreased by 0.1pt compared to the previous year, resulting in an improvement in the occupancy rate.

In September, the number of move-outs is expected to decrease compared to the previous year, and we will continue to take various measures to maintain and improve the occupancy rate.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

Occupancy rate

100% 98% 96% 94% 92% Overall Tokyo Station 5km Radius Tokyo Station 10km Radius Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo 90% Tokyo Metropolitan Region Other Regions 20/3 20/4 20/5 20/6 20/7 20/8 20/9 20/10 20/11 20/12 21/1 21/2 21/3 21/4 21/5 21/6 21/7 21/8

