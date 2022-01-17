Log in
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of December 2021

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

as of December 2021

The occupancy rate for December usually tends to decline from November, and the occupancy rate for December 2021 was 96.0%, a decrease of 0.1pt from previous month.

The number of cancellations in January 2022 is expected to be lower than the previous year. To prepare for next month's busy season, we will continue to take various measures to improve the occupancy rate.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

Occupancy rate

100%

98%

96%

94%

92%

Overall

Tokyo Station 5km Radius

Tokyo Station 10km Radius

Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo

90%

Tokyo Metropolitan Region

Other Regions

20/3

20/4

20/5

20/6

20/7

20/8

20/9

20/10

20/11

20/12

21/1

21/2

21/3

21/4

21/5

21/6

21/7

21/8

21/9

21/10

21/11

21/12

1

1. Occupancy

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Period

Earning

Guideline

Average

Assumption

Occupancy

96.4%

97.0%

95.8%

95.2%

95.3%

95.9%

96.0%

96.3%

96.2%

96.1%

96.0%

-

96.1%

95.9%

Rate

YoY Change

-0.9 pt

-0.5 pt

-0.7 pt

-0.9 pt

-0.9 pt

-0.3 pt

-0.2 pt

+0.2 pt

+0.4 pt

+0.3 pt

+0.2 pt

-

+0.2 pt

-

2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Contract Rate

1.7%

2.5%

1.4%

1.2%

1.5%

2.1%

1.4%

1.4%

1.6%

1.3%

1.4%

-

+0.1 pt

+0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.2 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.5 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

YoY Change

-

Contracts

403

601

327

271

340

471

300

328

356

294

322

-

YoY Rate of

+16.8%

+20.7%

-3.3%

+18.9%

+9.3%

+40.2%

+14.5%

+9.3%

+24.5%

-11.4%

-3.6%

-

Change

3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**

22nd FP

23rd FP

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Cancellation

1.2%

1.9%

2.6%

1.8%

1.5%

1.5%

1.4%

1.2%

1.7%

1.4%

1.5%

-

Rate

YoY Change

+0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

+0.1 pt

+0.4 pt

+0.2 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.1 pt

-0.3 pt

+0.0 pt

+0.0 pt

-0.0 pt

-

Cancellations

283

454

567

414

333

333

325

281

386

306

327

-

YoY Rate of

+9.3%

+6.8%

+4.0%

+28.2% +12.5%

+1.2%

-1.2%

-12.2%

+2.4%

-1.6%

-5.8%

-

Change

  • The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area.
  • Only applicable to pass-through contract units.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
