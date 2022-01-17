Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of December 2021

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook
as of December 2021
The occupancy rate for December usually tends to decline from November, and the occupancy rate for December 2021 was 96.0%, a decrease of 0.1pt from previous month.
The number of cancellations in January 2022 is expected to be lower than the previous year. To prepare for next month's busy season, we will continue to take various measures to improve the occupancy rate.
We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.
Occupancy rate
100%
98%
96%
94%
|
92%
|
|
|
|
|
Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Station 5km Radius
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Station 10km Radius
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Regions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/3
|
20/4
|
20/5
|
20/6
|
20/7
|
20/8
|
20/9
|
20/10
|
20/11
|
20/12
|
21/1
|
21/2
|
21/3
|
21/4
|
21/5
|
21/6
|
21/7
|
21/8
|
21/9
|
21/10
|
21/11
|
21/12
1
1. Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
22nd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23rd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
|
Jan
|
Period
|
|
Earning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guideline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
96.4%
|
97.0%
|
95.8%
|
95.2%
|
95.3%
|
95.9%
|
96.0%
|
96.3%
|
96.2%
|
96.1%
|
96.0%
|
-
|
96.1%
|
95.9%
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
-0.9 pt
|
-0.5 pt
|
-0.7 pt
|
-0.9 pt
|
|
-0.9 pt
|
|
-0.3 pt
|
|
-0.2 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
+0.4 pt
|
+0.3 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
-
|
+0.2 pt
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Changes in the number of monthly new contract rate* and new contracts**
|
|
|
|
|
22nd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23rd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
Aug
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
|
Jan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract Rate
|
1.7%
|
2.5%
|
1.4%
|
1.2%
|
1.5%
|
2.1%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
1.4%
|
1.6%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
|
+0.2 pt
|
|
+0.1 pt
|
|
+0.5 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.2 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracts
|
403
|
601
|
327
|
271
|
340
|
|
471
|
|
300
|
|
328
|
356
|
294
|
322
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Rate of
|
+16.8%
|
+20.7%
|
-3.3%
|
+18.9%
|
+9.3%
|
+40.2%
|
+14.5%
|
+9.3%
|
+24.5%
|
-11.4%
|
-3.6%
|
-
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in the number of monthly cancellation rate* and cancellations**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22nd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23rd FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
|
Jan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellation
|
|
1.2%
|
1.9%
|
2.6%
|
1.8%
|
1.5%
|
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
1.2%
|
1.7%
|
1.4%
|
1.5%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
+0.1 pt
|
-0.1 pt
|
+0.1 pt
|
+0.4 pt
|
|
+0.2 pt
|
|
|
-0.1 pt
|
|
|
-0.1 pt
|
|
-0.3 pt
|
+0.0 pt
|
+0.0 pt
|
-0.0 pt
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellations
|
|
283
|
454
|
567
|
414
|
333
|
|
333
|
325
|
281
|
386
|
306
|
327
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY Rate of
|
+9.3%
|
+6.8%
|
+4.0%
|
+28.2% +12.5%
|
+1.2%
|
-1.2%
|
-12.2%
|
+2.4%
|
-1.6%
|
-5.8%
|
-
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The contract (cancellation) rate is calculated by dividing the contracted (canceled) area by the leasable area.
-
Only applicable to pass-through contract units.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
2