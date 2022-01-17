Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of December 2021

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook

as of December 2021

The occupancy rate for December usually tends to decline from November, and the occupancy rate for December 2021 was 96.0%, a decrease of 0.1pt from previous month.

The number of cancellations in January 2022 is expected to be lower than the previous year. To prepare for next month's busy season, we will continue to take various measures to improve the occupancy rate.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

Occupancy rate

100%

98%

96%

94%

92% Overall Tokyo Station 5km Radius Tokyo Station 10km Radius Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo 90% Tokyo Metropolitan Region Other Regions 20/3 20/4 20/5 20/6 20/7 20/8 20/9 20/10 20/11 20/12 21/1 21/2 21/3 21/4 21/5 21/6 21/7 21/8 21/9 21/10 21/11 21/12

