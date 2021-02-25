Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of January 2021

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of January 2021

InJanuary,the occupancyrateincreased by0.2 pointsfrom the previous month to 96.0%. Even though, move-outs has been about 20% higher YoY for the last few months, we were able to improve the occupancy rate this month because therewere more the move-ins than move-outs. As a result, we were abletoachieve an average of occupancy rate forthe21st FP (August 2020 to January 2021) of 95.9%, which was short by a hair of the earnings guidance of 96.0%.

As we enter the peak rental season in February, we are seeing steady increase in applications. Therefore,weexpecttheoccupancy rate to continuetoimprove.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

1.Occupancy

20th FP

21st FPMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecJan

Period Earning Average Guideline (Aug to Assumpti Jan) on

2020ʙ21

97.5%

96.5%

96.1%

96.2%

96.3%

96.2%

96.1%

95.8%

95.8%

95.8%

96.0%

95.9%

96.0%

YoY Change

-0.3%pt

-0.4%pt

-0.6%pt

-0.7%pt

-0.7%pt

-0.6%pt

-0.9%pt

-0.9%pt

-1%pt

-1%pt

-0.8%pt

-0.9%pt

-0.5%pt

Tokyo Station 5km Radius Tokyo Metropolitan RegionTokyo Station 10km Radius Other Regions

Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo

.BSDI

"QSJM

.BZ

+VOF

+VMZ

"VHVTU 4FQUFNCFS 0DUPCFS /PWFNCFS %FDFNCFS +BOVBSZ

1

2. Changes in the number of new contracts concluded monthly*

* Only applicable to pass-through contract units. (same hereafter).

20th FP 21st FP Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan 2020ʙ21 498 338 228 311 336 262 300 286 332 334 375 YoY -26 -7 -75 -58 18 -28 -9 71 50 86 16 Percentage Change -5.0% -2.0% -24.8% -15.7% +5.7% +6.5% -8.5% -3.1% +27.2% +17.6% +29.8%

3. Changesinthenumberof monthly cancellations

20th FP

Oct Nov Dec Jan 377 311 347 325 21 57 48 75 +5.9% +22.4% +16.1% +30.0% Dec Jan 399 586 7 28 +1.8% +5.0%

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website:ɹhttps://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2