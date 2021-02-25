Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Advance Residence Investment Corporation    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Residence Investment : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of January 2021

02/25/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as of January 2021

InJanuary,the occupancyrateincreased by0.2 pointsfrom the previous month to 96.0%. Even though, move-outs has been about 20% higher YoY for the last few months, we were able to improve the occupancy rate this month because therewere more the move-ins than move-outs. As a result, we were abletoachieve an average of occupancy rate forthe21st FP (August 2020 to January 2021) of 95.9%, which was short by a hair of the earnings guidance of 96.0%.

As we enter the peak rental season in February, we are seeing steady increase in applications. Therefore,weexpecttheoccupancy rate to continuetoimprove.

We will continue to disclose the effects of COVID19 till we see some end to the pandemic.

1.Occupancy

20th FP

21st FPMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecJan

Period

Earning

Average

Guideline

(Aug to

Assumpti

Jan)

on

2020ʙ21

97.5%

96.5%

96.1%

96.2%

96.3%

96.2%

96.1%

95.8%

95.8%

95.8%

96.0%

95.9%

96.0%

YoY Change

-0.3%pt

-0.4%pt

-0.6%pt

-0.7%pt

-0.7%pt

-0.6%pt

-0.9%pt

-0.9%pt

-1%pt

-1%pt

-0.8%pt

-0.9%pt

-0.5%pt

Tokyo Station 5km Radius Tokyo Metropolitan RegionTokyo Station 10km Radius Other Regions

Other Areas within the 23 Wards of Tokyo

.BSDI

"QSJM

.BZ

+VOF

+VMZ

"VHVTU 4FQUFNCFS 0DUPCFS /PWFNCFS %FDFNCFS +BOVBSZ

1

2. Changes in the number of new contracts concluded monthly*

* Only applicable to pass-through contract units. (same hereafter).

20th FP

21st FP

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

2020ʙ21

498

338

228

311

336

262

300

286

332

334

375

YoY

-26

-7

-75

-58

18

-28

-9

71

50

86

16

Percentage

Change

-5.0%

-2.0%

-24.8%

-15.7%

+5.7%

+6.5%

-8.5%

-3.1%

+27.2%

+17.6%

+29.8%

3. Changesinthenumberof monthly cancellations

20th FP

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

377

311

347

325

21

57

48

75

+5.9%

+22.4%

+16.1%

+30.0%

Dec

Jan

399

586

7

28

+1.8%

+5.0%

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website:ɹhttps://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:32aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as o..
PU
02/24ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
PU
02/17Japanese Shares Close Lower Amid Mixed Cues from Asian Peers
MT
02/17ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : to Borrow $26 Million from Sumitomo Mitsui Bank t..
MT
01/25ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Secures $19 Million Loan
MT
2020ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : to Acquire Asset in Japan for $12 Million
MT
2020ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Japan property funds feel pinch as Tokyo populati..
RE
2020Japan property funds feel pinch as Tokyo population drops amid pandemic
RE
2020ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of..
PU
2020ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 284 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2021 15 011 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 198 B 1 865 M 1 865 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 460 B 4 339 M 4 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advance Residence Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 332 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshitsugu Oba Supervisory Officer
Wataru Higuchi Executive Officer
Satoru Kobayashi Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.27%4 339
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL15.59%25 535
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.12.66%25 166
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.13.37%17 495
INVITATION HOMES INC.0.51%16 932
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.1.57%16 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ