Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

June 15, 2022
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President
& CEO
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Executive Officer
TEL. 0120-938-469
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,000 million yen
long-term loan (planned execution date June 17, 2022) note has been set as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY:million)
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
|
Lender
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drawdown Date
|
Amount
|
Period
|
Repayment
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
0.67250%
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
Shinsei Bank
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
7.0 year
|
|
on the
|
|
|
17, 2022
|
15, 2029
|
|
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan" dated June 8, 2022 for details.
|
|
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
1
[Provisional Translation]
The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.