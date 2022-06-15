Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

June 15, 2022

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code：3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President

& CEO

Isao Kudo, Executive Officer

TEL. 0120-938-469

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,000 million yen

long-term loan (planned execution date June 17, 2022) note has been set as follows.

(JPY:million) Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ Lender Interest Rate Repayment Drawdown Date Amount Period Repayment Guarantee date June 0.67250% June Pay in full Unsecured Shinsei Bank 1,000 7.0 year on the 17, 2022 15, 2029 Non-guaranteed maturity date Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan" dated June 8, 2022 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/



The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.