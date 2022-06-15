Log in
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
334500.00 JPY   -3.04%
06/09Advance Residence to Obtain Fresh $7.5 Million Loan
MT
06/08ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan
PU
06/08Advance Residence Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan
CI
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
June 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President

& CEO

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Executive Officer

TEL. 0120-938-469

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,000 million yen

long-term loan (planned execution date June 17, 2022) note has been set as follows.

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Interest Rate

Repayment

Drawdown Date

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

date

June

0.67250%

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Shinsei Bank

1,000

7.0 year

on the

17, 2022

15, 2029

Non-guaranteed

maturity date

Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan" dated June 8, 2022 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

1

[Provisional Translation]

The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
