Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

July 27, 2022
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President
& CEO
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Executive Officer
TEL. +81-3-6821-5483
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,500 million yen
long-term loan (planned execution date July 29, 2022) note has been set as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY:million)
|
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
|
No.
|
Lender
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Period
|
Repayment
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
The Nishi - Nippon City Bank,Ltd
|
|
400
|
|
0.46125％
|
|
July
|
|
7.0 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
800
|
|
0.72500％
|
|
|
10.0 year
|
|
on the
|
|
|
|
29, 2022
|
|
|
30, 2032
|
|
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
3
|
|
300
|
|
0.44500％
|
|
July
|
|
7.0 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total or Weighted Average
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.6 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated July 21, 2022 for details
|
|
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
IRM's website : https://www.itc-rm.co.jp/en/
1
