    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
368000.00 JPY   +0.68%
02:52aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
PU
07/21ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans
PU
07/11Advance Residence Revises Down Monthly Rent of Planned Investment Asset
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
July 27, 2022

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President

& CEO

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Executive Officer

TEL. +81-3-6821-5483

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,500 million yen

long-term loan (planned execution date July 29, 2022) note has been set as follows.

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

No.

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

1

The Nishi - Nippon City Bank,Ltd

400

0.46125

July

7.0 year

31, 2029

Pay in full

2

July

July

Unsecured

800

0.72500

10.0 year

on the

29, 2022

30, 2032

Non-guaranteed

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

maturity date

3

300

0.44500

July

7.0 year

31, 2029

Total or Weighted Average

1,500

8.6 year

Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated July 21, 2022 for details

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

IRM's website : https://www.itc-rm.co.jp/en/

1

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
