August 29, 2023

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President

& CEO

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Executive Officer

TEL. +81-3-6821-5483

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 800 million yen long-term

loan (planned execution date August 31, 2023) note has been set as follows.

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK,

August

August

Pay in full

Unsecured

800

0.75625

6.0 year

on the

LTD.

31, 2023

31, 2029

Non-guaranteed

maturity date

Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated August 22, 2023 for details

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is one of the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 470 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with one of the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

ADR's website:https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

IRM's website :https://www.itc-rm.co.jp/en/

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 06:42:31 UTC.