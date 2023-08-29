August 29, 2023
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President
& CEO
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Executive Officer
TEL. +81-3-6821-5483
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 800 million yen long-term
loan (planned execution date August 31, 2023) note has been set as follows.
(JPY:million)
Planned
Scheduled
Principal
Repayment
Principal
Collateral/
Lender
Drawdown
Interest Rate
Repayment
Amount
Period
Repayment
Guarantee
Date
date
THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK,
August
August
Pay in full
Unsecured
800
0.75625％
6.0 year
on the
LTD.
31, 2023
31, 2029
Non-guaranteed
maturity date
Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated August 22, 2023 for details
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is one of the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 470 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with one of the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
ADR's website:https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
IRM's website :https://www.itc-rm.co.jp/en/
1
[Provisional Translation]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
