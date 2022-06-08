Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(Note1) The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 29, 2022 and ending on the principal repayment date.

(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing

To repay existing loan due on June 17, 2022

(3) Details of the Loan to be Repaid

(JPY:million) Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ Lender Drawdown Interest Rate Repayment Amount Period Repayment Guarantee Date date December 1.31500% (Note2) June Pay in full Unsecured Shinsei Bank 1,000 8.5 year on the 19, 2013 17, 2022 maturity date Non-guaranteed (Note2) The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 17, 2022)

（JPY:million） Before Refinancing(Note3) After Refinancing Increase (Decrease) Short-term Loans (Note4) 1,000 1,000 - Long-term Loans (Note4) 189,309 189,309 - Total Loans 190,309 190,309 - Corporate Investment Bonds 36,600 36,600 - Total interest-bearing debt 226,909 226,909 -

(Note3) As of June 16, 2022

(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

