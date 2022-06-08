Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

June 8, 2022
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President
& CEO
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Executive Officer
TEL. 0120-938-469
Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decisions to borrow funds to repay loan coming due.
1. Debt Financing (drawdown date: June 17, 2022)
(Note1) The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 29, 2022 and ending on the principal repayment date.
(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing
To repay existing loan due on June 17, 2022
(3) Details of the Loan to be Repaid
|
Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 17, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
（JPY:million）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before Refinancing(Note3)
|
|
After Refinancing
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
Short-term Loans (Note4)
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
-
|
|
Long-term Loans (Note4)
|
189,309
|
189,309
|
-
|
Total Loans
|
190,309
|
190,309
|
-
|
Corporate Investment Bonds
|
36,600
|
36,600
|
-
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
226,909
|
|
226,909
|
-
(Note3) As of June 16, 2022
(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
