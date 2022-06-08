Log in
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/08 02:00:00 am EDT
365500.00 JPY   +1.11%
02:42aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan
PU
05/30Advance Residence Determines Interest Rate on $12 Million Refinancing
MT
05/27ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
PU
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
June 8, 2022

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President

& CEO

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Executive Officer

TEL. 0120-938-469

Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decisions to borrow funds to repay loan coming due.

1. Debt Financing (drawdown date: June 17, 2022)

  1. Details of the Debt Financing

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

June

Unfixed (Note1)

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Shinsei Bank

1,000

7.0 year

on the

17, 2022

15, 2029

maturity date

Non-guaranteed

(Note1) The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 29, 2022 and ending on the principal repayment date.

1

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing

To repay existing loan due on June 17, 2022

(3) Details of the Loan to be Repaid

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

December

1.31500% (Note2)

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Shinsei Bank

1,000

8.5 year

on the

19, 2013

17, 2022

maturity date

Non-guaranteed

(Note2) The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 17, 2022)

JPY:million

Before Refinancing(Note3)

After Refinancing

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term Loans (Note4)

1,000

1,000

-

Long-term Loans (Note4)

189,309

189,309

-

Total Loans

190,309

190,309

-

Corporate Investment Bonds

36,600

36,600

-

Total interest-bearing debt

226,909

226,909

-

(Note3) As of June 16, 2022

(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
