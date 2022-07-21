Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans
July 21, 2022
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President
& CEO
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Executive Officer
TEL. +81-3-6821-5483
Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decisions to borrow funds to repay Loans coming due.
1. Debt Financing (drawdown date: July 29, 2022)
Details of the Debt Financing
(JPY:million)
No.
Planned
Scheduled
Principal
Repayment
Principal
Collateral/
Lender
Drawdown
Interest Rate
Repayment
Amount
Period
Repayment
Guarantee
Date
date
1
The Nishi - Nippon City Bank,Ltd
400
July
7.0 year
31, 2029
Pay in full
July
July
Unsecured
2
800
Unfixed (Note1)
10.0 year
on the
29, 2022
30, 2032
maturity date
Non-guaranteed
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
3
300
July
7.0 year
31, 2029
Total or Weighted Average
1,500
8.6 year
(Note1) The interest rate for the Loans will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting October 31, 2022 and ending on the principal repayment date.
1
[Provisional Translation]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing
To repay existing Loans due on July 29, 2022
Submission date of loan application based on the Loan Commitment Agreement
July 27, 2022
2. Details of the Loans to be Repaid
(JPY:million)
No.
Planned
Scheduled
Principal
Repayment
Principal
Collateral/
Lender
Drawdown
Interest Rate
Repayment
Amount
Period
Repayment
Guarantee
Date
date
1
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
707
August
July
Pay in full
Unsecured
2
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
393
0.81550％(Note2)
29, 2022
8.0 year
on the
1, 2014
Non-guaranteed
maturity date
3
The Nishi - Nippon City Bank,Ltd
400
Total or Weighted Average
1,500
0.81550％
8.0 year
(Note2) The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.
Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of July 29, 2022)
（JPY:million）
Before Refinancing(Note3)
After Refinancing
Increase (Decrease)
Short-term Loans (Note4)
1,000
1,000
-
Long-term Loans (Note4)
190,209
190,209
-
Total Loans
191,209
191,209
-
Corporate Investment Bonds
36,600
36,600
-
Total interest-bearing debt
227,809
227,809
-
(Note3) As of July 28, 2022
(Note4) Short-term Loans are Loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term Loans are Loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
