Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans

(Note1) The interest rate for the Loans will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting October 31, 2022 and ending on the principal repayment date.

(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing

To repay existing Loans due on July 29, 2022

Submission date of loan application based on the Loan Commitment Agreement

July 27, 2022

2. Details of the Loans to be Repaid

(JPY:million) No. Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ Lender Drawdown Interest Rate Repayment Amount Period Repayment Guarantee Date date 1 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 707 August July Pay in full Unsecured 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 393 0.81550％(Note2) 29, 2022 8.0 year on the 1, 2014 Non-guaranteed maturity date 3 The Nishi - Nippon City Bank,Ltd 400 Total or Weighted Average 1,500 0.81550％ 8.0 year (Note2) The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of July 29, 2022)

（JPY:million） Before Refinancing(Note3) After Refinancing Increase (Decrease) Short-term Loans (Note4) 1,000 1,000 - Long-term Loans (Note4) 190,209 190,209 - Total Loans 191,209 191,209 - Corporate Investment Bonds 36,600 36,600 - Total interest-bearing debt 227,809 227,809 -

(Note3) As of July 28, 2022

(Note4) Short-term Loans are Loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term Loans are Loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties and is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. (IRM), the asset management company of the ITOCHU Group, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

"Advance" is the common brand name of the real estate investment corporation managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

IRM's website : https://www.itc-rm.co.jp/en/

