Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan
January 13, 2022
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Takeshi Takano, President
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Director
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) today announced its decision regarding an early repayment of loan (2,600 million yen) as detailed below.
1. Details of the early repayment of loan
Loan based on the loan commitment agreement concluded on May 1, 2015 (Note1) Early Repayment Date：January 31, 2022
(JPY million)
Loan
Early
Loan
Outstanding
Outstanding
Repayment
Drawdown Date
Maturity Date
Lender
before Early
after Early
Amount
Repayment
Repayment
[B]
[A]
[A]-[B]
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
October 7, 2021
October 7, 2022
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
2,700
2,600
100
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(Note1) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated September 29, 2021.
2. Repayment money
Long-term loan scheduled to be borrowed on January 31, 2022 will be used to fund the repayment.
1
Reference
Status of Interest-Bearing Debts after the Early Repayment of Loan
(As of January 31, 2022)
(JPY million)
Before the Repayment (Note2)
After the Repayment (Note3)
Difference
Short-term Loans (Note4)
2,700
100
(2,600)
Long-term Loans (Note4)
183,409
186,009
2,600
Total Loans
186,109
186,109
-
Corporate Investment Bonds
36,600
36,600
-
Total interest-bearing debt
222,709
222,709
-
(Note2) As of January 30, 2022
(Note3) It is assumed that the interest-bearing debts will change as follows by January 31, 2022.
The 500 million yen repayment of loan and the 2,600 million yen early repayment of loan due on January 31, 2022 will be refinanced with long-term loans of the same amount as of the repayment date.
(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
