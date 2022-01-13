Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan

Log in
January 13, 2022

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Director

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) today announced its decision regarding an early repayment of loan (2,600 million yen) as detailed below.

1. Details of the early repayment of loan

Loan based on the loan commitment agreement concluded on May 1, 2015 (Note1) Early Repayment DateJanuary 31, 2022

(JPY million)

Loan

Early

Loan

Outstanding

Outstanding

Repayment

Drawdown Date

Maturity Date

Lender

before Early

after Early

Amount

Repayment

Repayment

[B]

[A]

[A]-[B]

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

October 7, 2021

October 7, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,700

2,600

100

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(Note1) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated September 29, 2021.

2. Repayment money

Long-term loan scheduled to be borrowed on January 31, 2022 will be used to fund the repayment.

1

Reference

Status of Interest-Bearing Debts after the Early Repayment of Loan

(As of January 31, 2022)

(JPY million)

Before the Repayment (Note2)

After the Repayment (Note3)

Difference

Short-term Loans (Note4)

2,700

100

(2,600)

Long-term Loans (Note4)

183,409

186,009

2,600

Total Loans

186,109

186,109

-

Corporate Investment Bonds

36,600

36,600

-

Total interest-bearing debt

222,709

222,709

-

(Note2) As of January 30, 2022

(Note3) It is assumed that the interest-bearing debts will change as follows by January 31, 2022.

The 500 million yen repayment of loan and the 2,600 million yen early repayment of loan due on January 31, 2022 will be refinanced with long-term loans of the same amount as of the repayment date.

(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
