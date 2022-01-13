Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan

Long-term loan scheduled to be borrowed on January 31, 2022 will be used to fund the repayment.

(Note1) For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated September 29, 2021.

Loan based on the loan commitment agreement concluded on May 1, 2015 (Note1) Early Repayment Date：January 31, 2022

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) today announced its decision regarding an early repayment of loan (2,600 million yen) as detailed below.

Reference

Status of Interest-Bearing Debts after the Early Repayment of Loan

(As of January 31, 2022)

(JPY million) Before the Repayment (Note2) After the Repayment (Note3) Difference Short-term Loans (Note4) 2,700 100 (2,600) Long-term Loans (Note4) 183,409 186,009 2,600 Total Loans 186,109 186,109 - Corporate Investment Bonds 36,600 36,600 - Total interest-bearing debt 222,709 222,709 -

(Note2) As of January 30, 2022

(Note3) It is assumed that the interest-bearing debts will change as follows by January 31, 2022.

The 500 million yen repayment of loan and the 2,600 million yen early repayment of loan due on January 31, 2022 will be refinanced with long-term loans of the same amount as of the repayment date.

(Note4) Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 460 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2