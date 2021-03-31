Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Advance Residence Investment Corporation    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 31, 2021

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kawakami, Managing Director, CFO

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,700 million yen long-term loan (planned execution date June 30, 2021 and October 29 2021) note has been set as follows.

(JPY: million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

No.

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Date

Amount

date

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

1

June

700

0.38294%

9.8 year

Pay in full

30, 2021

March

Unsecured

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

on the

October

31, 2031

Non-guaranteed

2

2,000

0.36896%

9.4 year

maturity date

29, 2021

Total or Weighted Average

2,700

0.372584%

9.5 year

Note

Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated March 25, 2021 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:08aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
PU
03/25ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Secures Loans Worth Nearly $25 Million for Debt ..
MT
03/25ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment o..
PU
03/25ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Notification Conserning the Resignation of Direc..
PU
03/22ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Discloses Interest Rate for $11 Million Loan
MT
03/22ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
PU
03/17ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Repor..
PU
03/17ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Changes in Corporate Organizat..
PU
03/15ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : to Borrow $10.5 Million to Repay Debt
MT
02/25ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT  : Current Effects of COVID19 on Profit Outlook as ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 284 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 15 011 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 198 B 1 782 M 1 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 478 B 4 334 M 4 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advance Residence Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 345 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshitsugu Oba Supervisory Officer
Wataru Higuchi Executive Officer
Satoru Kobayashi Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.79%4 334
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL22.86%26 936
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.16.79%26 088
INVITATION HOMES INC.8.59%18 264
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.17.14%18 122
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.40%17 377
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ