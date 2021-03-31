Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

March 31, 2021

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code：3269

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,700 million yen long-term loan (planned execution date June 30, 2021 and October 29 2021) note has been set as follows.

(JPY: million) Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ No. Lender Drawdown Interest Rate Repayment Date Amount date Period Repayment Guarantee 1 June 700 0.38294% 9.8 year Pay in full 30, 2021 March Unsecured MUFG Bank, Ltd. on the October 31, 2031 Non-guaranteed 2 2,000 0.36896% 9.4 year maturity date 29, 2021 Total or Weighted Average 2,700 0.372584% 9.5 year Note Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated March 25, 2021 for details.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.