Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

March 31, 2021
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Takeshi Takano, President
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Kawakami, Managing Director, CFO
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 2,700 million yen long-term loan (planned execution date June 30, 2021 and October 29 2021) note has been set as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY: million)
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
No.
|
Lender
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
date
|
|
Period
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
June
|
700
|
0.38294%
|
|
|
|
9.8 year
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
|
|
30, 2021
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
31, 2031
|
|
|
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
2
|
|
|
2,000
|
0.36896%
|
|
9.4 year
|
|
maturity date
|
|
|
29, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total or Weighted Average
|
|
|
2,700
|
0.372584%
|
|
|
|
9.5 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated March 25, 2021 for details.
|
|
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
