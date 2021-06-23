Log in
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
(Note 1)

June 23, 2021

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Director

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that out of the 1,919 million long-term loan to be drawn-down on June 25, 2021, interest rates for the 1,000 million yen fixed rate 8 year tranche of the loan has been set as follows.

Additionally, ADR announced that an interest rate swap agreement has been entered to hedge against the risk of interest rate fluctuation for the 919 million yen floating rate 10 year tranche of the loan as detailed below.

Note 1 Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated June 16, 2021 for details.

1. Debt Financing (draw-down date: June 25, 2021)

  1. Details of the Debt Financing

(JPY:million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Draw-down

Interest Rate

Repayment

Date

Amount

date

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

June

0.27750%

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,000

8.0 year

on the

25, 2021

25, 2029

Non-guaranteed

maturity date

1

[Provisional Translation]

The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2. Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

  • Loan to be hedged : Long-term loans (919 million yen, 10 year)
  • Contract date of interest rate swap agreement : June 23, 2021

Notional

Contract

Contract

Repayment

Interest rate

Counterparty

principal

start date

end date

period

(mm yen)

Pay

Receive

(Fixed rate)

(Floating-rate)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

919

June

June

10.0 year

0.09070%

3 month yen

25, 2021

25, 2031

Note2

TIBORNote2

Note 2 Interest payment dates are the last business day of every January, April, July, October starting July 30, 2021 and ending on the principal repayment date.

The interest rate for the loan above is to be basically fixed at 0.29070% by entering the interest rate swap agreement.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

[Provisional Translation]

The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
