Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

(Note 1)

June 23, 2021

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code：3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Director

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that out of the 1,919 million long-term loan to be drawn-down on June 25, 2021, interest rates for the 1,000 million yen fixed rate 8 year tranche of the loan has been set as follows.

Additionally, ADR announced that an interest rate swap agreement has been entered to hedge against the risk of interest rate fluctuation for the 919 million yen floating rate 10 year tranche of the loan as detailed below.

Note 1 Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated June 16, 2021 for details.

1. Debt Financing (draw-down date: June 25, 2021)

Details of the Debt Financing

(JPY:million) Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ Lender Draw-down Interest Rate Repayment Date Amount date Period Repayment Guarantee June 0.27750% June Pay in full Unsecured Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,000 8.0 year on the 25, 2021 25, 2029 Non-guaranteed maturity date

1

[Provisional Translation]

The English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.