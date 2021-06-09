Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Note 1 The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 30, 2021 and ending on the principal repayment date.

2. Details of the Loan to be Repaid

(JPY: million) Planned Scheduled Principal Repayment Principal Collateral/ Lender Drawdown Interest Rate Repayment Amount Period Repayment Guarantee Date date December June Pay in full Unsecured Shinsei Bank 700 1.10400% note2 7.5 year on the 19, 2013 18, 2021 Non-guaranteed maturity date Note 2 The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 18, 2021)

(JPY: million) Before Refinancing note 3 After Refinancing Increase (Decrease) Short-term Loans note 4 500 500 - Long-term Loans note 4 186,288 186,288 - Total Loans 186,788 186,788 - Corporate Investment Bonds 34,000 34,000 - Total interest-bearing debt 220,788 220,788 -

Note 3 As of June 17, 2021

4 Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.