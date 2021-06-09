Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Advance Residence Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3269   JP3047160001

ADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

06/09/2021 | 02:33am EDT
June 9, 2021

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Takano, President

Inquiries:

Isao Kudo, Director

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decision to borrow funds to repay loan coming due.

1. Debt Financing (drawdown date: June 18, 2021)

  1. Details of the Debt Financing

(JPY: million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

June

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Shinsei Bank

700

Unfixed note 1

10.0year

on the

18, 2021

18, 2031

maturity date

Non-guaranteed

Note 1 The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 30, 2021 and ending on the principal repayment date.

(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing

To repay existing loan due on June 18, 2021.

  1. Scheduled Contract Date of the Debt Financing June 16, 2021

1

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2. Details of the Loan to be Repaid

(JPY: million)

Planned

Scheduled

Principal

Repayment

Principal

Collateral/

Lender

Drawdown

Interest Rate

Repayment

Amount

Period

Repayment

Guarantee

Date

date

December

June

Pay in full

Unsecured

Shinsei Bank

700

1.10400% note2

7.5 year

on the

19, 2013

18, 2021

Non-guaranteed

maturity date

Note 2 The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 18, 2021)

(JPY: million)

Before Refinancing note 3

After Refinancing

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term Loans note 4

500

500

-

Long-term Loans note 4

186,288

186,288

-

Total Loans

186,788

186,788

-

Corporate Investment Bonds

34,000

34,000

-

Total interest-bearing debt

220,788

220,788

-

Note 3 As of June 17, 2021

4 Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

2

[Provisional Translation]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
