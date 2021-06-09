Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan

June 9, 2021
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105Kanda-Jinbocho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Wataru Higuchi, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Takeshi Takano, President
Inquiries:
Isao Kudo, Director
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loan
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decision to borrow funds to repay loan coming due.
1. Debt Financing (drawdown date: June 18, 2021)
-
Details of the Debt Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY: million)
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
|
Lender
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Period
|
Repayment
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
Shinsei Bank
|
|
700
|
Unfixed note 1
|
|
|
10.0year
|
|
on the
|
|
|
|
18, 2021
|
|
|
|
18, 2031
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1 The interest rate for the loan will be announced separately. Interest payment dates are the last business day of January, April, July, October, starting July 30, 2021 and ending on the principal repayment date.
(2) Purpose of the Debt Financing
To repay existing loan due on June 18, 2021.
-
Scheduled Contract Date of the Debt Financing June 16, 2021
1
[Provisional Translation]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for informational purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
2. Details of the Loan to be Repaid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY: million)
|
|
|
|
Planned
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Principal
|
|
Collateral/
|
|
Lender
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Pay in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
Shinsei Bank
|
|
700
|
|
1.10400% note2
|
|
|
7.5 year
|
|
on the
|
|
|
19, 2013
|
|
18, 2021
|
|
|
|
Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 2 The interest rate is fixed through interest rate swap.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of June 18, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY: million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before Refinancing note 3
|
After Refinancing
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
Short-term Loans note 4
|
500
|
500
|
-
|
|
Long-term Loans note 4
|
186,288
|
186,288
|
-
|
Total Loans
|
186,788
|
186,788
|
-
|
Corporate Investment Bonds
|
34,000
|
34,000
|
-
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
|
220,788
|
220,788
|
|
-
Note 3 As of June 17, 2021
4 Short-term loans are loans with maturity dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with maturity dates that are more than one year away.
About Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 270 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and in other major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 450 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.
ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/
2
