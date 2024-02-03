Advance Syntex Limited announced that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 3, 2024, approved the resignation of Ms. Jyoti Agarwal from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, due to pre-occupancy in other assignments, effective from February 3, 2024.
