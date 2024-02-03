Advance Syntex Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in exporting and manufacturing of polyester film, textile glitter powder, glitter powder and others. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of glitter powder, metallizing of films, coating of films (lacquer coated polyester films (LMPF)), glitter glue and epoxy resins and other products. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing biodegradable glitter powder. The Company's products include glitter for art, craft & nail art; glitter powder; nail art glitter; textile glitter powder; glitter powder for making tiles; bio glitter; aluminium glitter powder; children's craft; cosmetic glitter for nail polishes, and others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals