Advance Terrafund ADSITS (Advance Terrafund REIT) is a Bulgaria-based real estate investment trust, licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission. It specializes in the securitization of real estate and invests in the real estate sector by purchasing titles and other rights over land and real estate. Advance Terrafund ADSITS acquires property rights on agricultural, urban and forest land in order to lease, to rent or to sell it. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Karol Finance EOOD with a stake of 18.61%.

Sector Diversified REITs