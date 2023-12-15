Insider information 15.12.2023 13:15:18 (local time)
Company: Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia (ATER)
Company: Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia (ATER)
Monthly newsletter of Advance Terrafund REIT for November 2023
The newsletter is available in English on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Advance Terrafund ADSITS (REIT) published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 11:19:36 UTC.