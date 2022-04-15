Advance Terrafund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

15.04.2022 16:57:41 (local time)

Company: Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia (ATER)

Advance Terrafund REIT appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 May 2022 at 12:00 noon in the city of Sofia at 1 Zlatovrah St. under the following agenda:

- Report of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2021

- Adoption of the 2021 annual financial report of the company

- Report of the registered auditor on the 2021 audit

- Report of the Audit Committee on 2021

- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021

- Election of a registered auditor for 2022

- Financial result allocation decision

Draft resolution: Dividend distribution of 99.72% of the 2021 profit according to Art. 29 (3) of the Special Investment Purpose Companies Act amounting to BGN 44,853,017.96 in compliance with the requirements of Art. 247a of the Commerce Act in terms of a gross dividend of BGN 0.527 per share of the company's capital

- In the absence of a quorum, the GMS will take place on 01 June 2022 at 12:00 noon, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 03 May 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, will be 28 April 2022 (Ex Date: 29 April 2022).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

The invitation is available in English on the financial website X3News.

