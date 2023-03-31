Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Advance Terrafund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATER   BG1100025052

ADVANCE TERRAFUND REIT

(ATER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
3.420 BGN   +0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advance Terrafund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

03/31/2023 | 11:39am EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 31.03.2023 16:26:28 (local time)

Company: Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia (ATER)
Advance Terrafund REIT appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 May 2023 at 12:00 pm in the city of Sofia at 1 Zlatovrah St. under the following agenda:
- Report of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022
- Adoption of the 2022 annual financial report of the company
- Report of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit
- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a registered auditor for 2023
- Re-election of the members of the Audit Committee
- Financial result allocation decision
Draft resolution: Dividend distribution of 98.58% of the 2022 profit amounting to BGN 20,893,387.78 in terms of a gross dividend of BGN 0.242 per share of the company's capital
- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies
- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 29 May 2023 at 12:00 pm, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 27 April 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 25 April 2023 (Ex Date: 26 April 2023).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Advance Terrafund ADSITS (REIT) published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:38:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 72,2 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 9,51 M 9,51 M
Net cash 2021 68,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 18,3%
Capitalization 314 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart ADVANCE TERRAFUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Advance Terrafund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE TERRAFUND REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Radoslav Iliev Manolov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Borislav Vitanov Petkov Chairman
Nencho Ivanov Penev Director
Atanas Todorov Dimitrov Investor Relations Manager
Bistra Stoyanova Kotseva Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCE TERRAFUND REIT7.21%175
GECINA0.68%7 713
MIRVAC GROUP-2.82%5 474
THE GPT GROUP0.24%5 405
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-7.98%5 329
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.3.03%3 503
