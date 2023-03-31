Advance Terrafund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

31.03.2023 16:26:28 (local time)

Company: Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia (ATER)

Advance Terrafund REIT appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 May 2023 at 12:00 pm in the city of Sofia at 1 Zlatovrah St. under the following agenda:

- Report of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022

- Adoption of the 2022 annual financial report of the company

- Report of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit

- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022

- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022

- Election of a registered auditor for 2023

- Re-election of the members of the Audit Committee

- Financial result allocation decision

Draft resolution: Dividend distribution of 98.58% of the 2022 profit amounting to BGN 20,893,387.78 in terms of a gross dividend of BGN 0.242 per share of the company's capital

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 29 May 2023 at 12:00 pm, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 27 April 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 25 April 2023 (Ex Date: 26 April 2023).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

