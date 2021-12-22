Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Advance United Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUHI   CA00775X1006

ADVANCE UNITED HOLDINGS INC.

(AUHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Advance United Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

12/22/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 400,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information, please contact:

Advance United Holdings Inc.
James Atkinson P. Geo., CEO
Tel: (647) 278-7502
Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108358


© Newsfilecorp 2021
