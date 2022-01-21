Technology Veteran David Boulette Appointed to Advance United Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company", or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the appointment of technology veteran David Boulette to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Boulette joins as an independent director, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company's focus on the development of their technology-based Marketplace Platform, commitment to digital growth, and continued goal to increase board independence and corporate governance.

David Boulette has over 20-years' experience in software development and is the founder of Eva Media, a complex mood targeting AI advertising platform. As Eva's CEO and Chief Science Officer David has led the company to service Fortune 100 companies managing 100 million display impressions every day across the 192 countries Eva now reaches. In October 2021 David brought Eva public with the purpose to end human ad fraud, lag, and error in the $333 billion digital media buying industry.

Prior to founding Eva, David was the Venture Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures in California, where he led teams of engineers to build out Minimal Viable Products (MVP) products for corporate clients including Starbucks, UPS, and Hertz to name a few.

David graduated from University of Waterloo, Canada's premier technology institute, with a BSc Computer Science; he quickly found himself immersed in the corporate tech world, developing mobile applications for RIM Blackberry located in Waterloo. While in Canada's version of Silicon Valley, he then went to ATS Automation where he developed a global MRP system that ran at multiple plants around the world connected real-time using web services which resulted in reducing late shipments by 40%.

David then moved on to LiveHive Systems where he led a team of developers creating the NanoGaming and TVClickr platforms - real-time two screen interactive software systems allowing users to play along as they watch their favorite sports. TVClickr attracted Nascar, ESPN, Global TV, CNN, The Score, CBC, NHL, MLSE, NBC Beijing Olympics, and the NBA.

A seasoned executive, David gained an expertise in every important software language including NoSQL. He's an Ai pioneer. A natural born innovator. All of this combined with his background in developing advertising technology led naturally to developing the Eva Ai driven digital media platform.

"We are delighted to have David join the Advance United Board of Directors," said James Atkinson, CEO of Advance United, "He brings an impressive and proven track record of success and growing technology businesses at an exciting time for the company as we develop the next phase of our digital marketplace."

Mr. Boulette will replace Mr. Vishal Gupta who will continue to serve the company under a new consultancy contract assisting management with business and operations development and potential growth opportunities.

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

