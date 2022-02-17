Advanced Biomedical Technologies : Annual Report for the year ending October 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Advanced Biomedical Technologies Inc. 200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700 New York City, NY 10166 _______________________________ (718) 766-7898 www.abtbiomedical.com info@abtbiomedical.com 3842 AnnualReport For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 70,604,850 As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 70,224,850 As of October 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 70,224,850 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) Advanced Biomedical Technologies, INC. (fka "Geostar Mineral Corporation") ("ABMT", the "Company", "we", "our," or "us") was incorporated in Nevada on September 12, 2006. 1

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York City, NY 10166 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Security Information Trading symbol: ABMT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 37364M103 Par or stated value: 0.00001 Total shares authorized: 100,000,000 as of date: October 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 70,604,850 as of date: October 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 9,375,209 as of date: October 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 57 as of date: October 31, 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Securities Transfer Corporation Phone: (469) 633-0101 Email: www.stctransfer.com Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380, Plano, TX 75093 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History 2

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date October 31, 2019 Common: 69,874,850 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 03/01/2020 New 100,000 Common 0.042 No Puyi Sheng Advisory Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service 10/27/2020 New 100,000 Common 0.153 No Chiming Yu Directors' Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service 10/27/2020 New 150,000 Common 0.153 No Kai Gui Directors' Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service 09/24/2021 New 80,000 Common 0.117 No Puyi Sheng Advisory Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service 10/26/2021 New 100,000 Common 0.0731 No Chiming Yu Directors' Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service 10/26/2021 New 200,000 Common 0.0731 No Kai Gui Directors' Restricted NA Issuance Stock Service Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Date 10/31/2021 Common: 70,604,850 Preferred: 0 During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company issued 350,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service. During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Company issued 380,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service. B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ 3

Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Kai Gui Title: Chief Financial Officer Relationship to Issuer: Principal Financial Officer The following consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are included in this Annual Report at the pages noted below: Page Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 12 October 31, 2021 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 13 years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the 14 years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 15 years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 16 Management's Discussion and Analysis 24 4