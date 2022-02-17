Log in
    ABMT   US00752M1018

ADVANCED BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ABMT)
Advanced Biomedical Technologies : Annual Report for the year ending October 31, 2021

02/17/2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure

Guidelines

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Inc.

200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700

New York City, NY 10166

_______________________________

(718) 766-7898

www.abtbiomedical.com

info@abtbiomedical.com

3842

AnnualReport

For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

70,604,850

As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

70,224,850

As of October 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

70,224,850

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, INC. (fka "Geostar Mineral Corporation") ("ABMT", the "Company", "we", "our," or "us") was incorporated in Nevada on September 12, 2006.

1

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York City, NY 10166

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol:

ABMT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

37364M103

Par or stated value:

0.00001

Total shares authorized:

100,000,000

as of date: October 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

70,604,850

as of date: October 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

9,375,209

as of date: October 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

57

as of date: October 31, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name:

Securities Transfer Corporation

Phone:

(469) 633-0101

Email:

www.stctransfer.com

Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380, Plano, TX 75093

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

2

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date October 31, 2019

Common: 69,874,850

Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

03/01/2020

New

100,000

Common

0.042

No

Puyi Sheng

Advisory

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

10/27/2020

New

100,000

Common

0.153

No

Chiming Yu

Directors'

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

10/27/2020

New

150,000

Common

0.153

No

Kai Gui

Directors'

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

09/24/2021

New

80,000

Common

0.117

No

Puyi Sheng

Advisory

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

10/26/2021

New

100,000

Common

0.0731

No

Chiming Yu

Directors'

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

10/26/2021

New

200,000

Common

0.0731

No

Kai Gui

Directors'

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Stock

Service

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Date 10/31/2021

Common: 70,604,850

Preferred: 0

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company issued 350,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service. During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Company issued 380,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

3

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Kai Gui

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Relationship to Issuer:

Principal Financial Officer

The following consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are included in this Annual Report at the pages noted below:

Page

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of

12

October 31, 2021 and 2020

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the

13

years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the

14

years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the

15

years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

16

Management's Discussion and Analysis

24

4

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services Organizational History

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. has one direct wholly owned subsidiary, Masterise Holdings Ltd., a limited liability company organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands ("Masterise"). Masterise, owns seventy percent (70%) of the issued and outstanding equity or voting interests in Shenzhen Changhua, a company formed under the laws of the People's Republic of China. (ABMT, Masterise, and Shenzhen Changhua are collectively referred to throughout this document as "We, "Us," "Our" (and similar pronouns), "ABMT" and the "Company").

We were incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 12, 2006. We maintain our statutory registered agent's office at The Corporation Trust Company of Nevada, 311 S Division Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703, and our business office is located at 200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York City, NY 10166. We have not been subject to any bankruptcy, receivership, or similar proceeding, or any material reclassification or consolidation.

Our primary business is carried out by Masterise through Shenzhen Changhua, as set forth in the following diagram:

Shenzhen Changhua does not have any subsidiary.

Organizational History of Masterise and Shenzhen Changhua

Masterise is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc.

Masterise is a limited liability company which was organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands ("BVI") on May 31, 2007, and owns 70% of the capital stock of Shenzhen Changhua.

Shenzhen Changhua is a limited liability company which was organized under the laws of PRC on September 25, 2002.

Since their founding, Shenzhen Changhua has been involved in the development of polymer screws, rods and binding wires for fixation on human fractured bones. The Company is currently involved in researching, manufacturing, marketing and conducting clinical trials on its products and intends to raise additional capital to produce and market its products commercially. The Company holds one Class III permit and one Class

  1. permit from the China Food and Drug Administration ("CFDA"), now the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC ("NMPA"). The Company holds three patents issued by the State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C. ("SIPO") and further patent applications are currently under review by the SIPO.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advanced BioMedical Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
