Advanced Biomedical Technologies : Annual Report for the year ending October 31, 2021

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Inc.
200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700
New York City, NY 10166
(718) 766-7898
www.abtbiomedical.com
info@abtbiomedical.com
For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
70,604,850
As of July 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
70,224,850
As of October 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
70,224,850
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
Advanced Biomedical Technologies, INC. (fka "Geostar Mineral Corporation") ("ABMT", the "Company", "we", "our," or "us") was incorporated in Nevada on September 12, 2006.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York City, NY 10166
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Security Information
Trading symbol:
ABMT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
37364M103
Par or stated value:
0.00001
Total shares authorized:
100,000,000
as of date: October 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
70,604,850
as of date: October 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
9,375,209
as of date: October 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
57
as of date: October 31, 2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Securities Transfer Corporation
Phone:
(469) 633-0101
Email:
www.stctransfer.com
Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380, Plano, TX 75093
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
DateOctober 31, 2019
Common:69,874,850
Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
03/01/2020
New
100,000
Common
0.042
No
Puyi Sheng
Advisory
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
10/27/2020
New
100,000
Common
0.153
No
Chiming Yu
Directors'
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
10/27/2020
New
150,000
Common
0.153
No
Kai Gui
Directors'
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
09/24/2021
New
80,000
Common
0.117
No
Puyi Sheng
Advisory
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
10/26/2021
New
100,000
Common
0.0731
No
Chiming Yu
Directors'
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
10/26/2021
New
200,000
Common
0.0731
No
Kai Gui
Directors'
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Stock
Service
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Date10/31/2021
Common:70,604,850
Preferred: 0
During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company issued 350,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service. During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Company issued 380,000 new shares of its common stock as compensation for Advisory Service and Directors' Service.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Kai Gui
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
Relationship to Issuer:
Principal Financial Officer
The following consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are included in this Annual Report at the pages noted below:
Page
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of
12
October 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the
13
years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the
14
years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the
15
years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
16
Management's Discussion and Analysis
24
Issuer's Business, Products and Services Organizational History
Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. has one direct wholly owned subsidiary, Masterise Holdings Ltd., a limited liability company organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands ("Masterise"). Masterise, owns seventy percent (70%) of the issued and outstanding equity or voting interests in Shenzhen Changhua, a company formed under the laws of the People's Republic of China. (ABMT, Masterise, and Shenzhen Changhua are collectively referred to throughout this document as "We, "Us," "Our" (and similar pronouns), "ABMT" and the "Company").
We were incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 12, 2006. We maintain our statutory registered agent's office at The Corporation Trust Company of Nevada, 311 S Division Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703, and our business office is located at 200 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York City, NY 10166. We have not been subject to any bankruptcy, receivership, or similar proceeding, or any material reclassification or consolidation.
Our primary business is carried out by Masterise through Shenzhen Changhua, as set forth in the following diagram:
Shenzhen Changhua does not have any subsidiary.
Organizational History of Masterise and Shenzhen Changhua
Masterise is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc.
Masterise is a limited liability company which was organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands ("BVI") on May 31, 2007, and owns 70% of the capital stock of Shenzhen Changhua.
Shenzhen Changhua is a limited liability company which was organized under the laws of PRC on September 25, 2002.
Since their founding, Shenzhen Changhua has been involved in the development of polymer screws, rods and binding wires for fixation on human fractured bones. The Company is currently involved in researching, manufacturing, marketing and conducting clinical trials on its products and intends to raise additional capital to produce and market its products commercially. The Company holds one Class III permit and one Class
permit from the China Food and Drug Administration ("CFDA"), now the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC ("NMPA"). The Company holds three patents issued by the State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C. ("SIPO") and further patent applications are currently under review by the SIPO.
