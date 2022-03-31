Log in
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

Advanced Blockchain : Composable Finance, an Advanced Blockchain incubation and investment, raised $32 M USD in their latest Series A financing round

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
At Advanced Blockchain, we incubated Composable Finance and led their $7M seed financing round in June of 2021. We have supported the team from the earliest stages of inception and continue to do so as they scale their products, services and ecosystem. We backed the team's efforts and opened our network to support Composable Finance as they were able to successfully raise $32M USD in their Series A financing round. The round included notable investors such as …..

Delighted to announce our Series A round was a resounding success.

We are proud to be supported by the industry's best and top-tier funds as we push forward our vision of absolute ecosystem agnosticism.

Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/ksl3WvYrag

- Composable Finance (ALWAYS HIRING) (@ComposableFin) March 31, 2022 Advanced Blockchain helped build and position Composable Finance for Success

We are especially proud to see Composable's rapid expansion and resounding success in the DeFi space. Our team worked tirelessly with Composable Finance to establish a position that enabled them to continue producing innovations to realize their vision for a cross-chain DeFi future.

"Advanced Blockchain has supported us with a lot of know-how and their large network of investors, which has enabled us to scale strongly and develop products for our community. The entire team at Composable Finance is grateful for their continued support and we look forward to building the future of DeFi together." - Karel Kubat, CTO of Composable Finance

As one of our largest investments this fundraise further solidifies and highlights the value that our team at Advanced Blockchain provides to portfolio companies across a variety of disciplines. We worked closely with the team at Composable Finance to deploy novel products and services that are backed by high community engagement and marketing. Additionally, our research division continues to spearhead cutting-edge research with the Composable team to develop new value-add primitives in DeFi.

It was through these rigorous efforts that Composable Finance, beyond the recent $32M raise, was able to accomplish significant milestones throughout the year such as:

Composable Finance secures Kusama Parachain at crowdloan auction: Picasso

Composable Finance secures Polkadot Parachain at crowdloan auction: Composable Parachain

How Advanced Blockchain continues to support one of their largest Investments, Composable Finance

Advanced Blockchain worked in close collaboration with the Composable team to build out and scale their entire ecosystem inclusive of their community, investor network, partners, and valuable products and solutions. This is a major milestone for Composable Finance as the capital will be utilized to further their development and talent acquisitions. Composable continues to be an example of how Advanced Blockchain, as a venture builder and investor, leads cutting-edge blockchain innovation.

"Our incubation, Composable Finance, has in short-time been able to position itself as a successful player in the DeFi space. Advanced Blockchain will continue to provide resources and assistance for the further growth of Composable Finance," says Robin Davids - Head of Strategy at Advanced Blockchain AG.

An entire ecosystem is being built within and around Composable Finance that massively impacts the capabilities of decentralized applications and their ability to communicate across different blockchain ecosystems. This financing round further solidifies the future that both our team and Composable have envisioned for the broader DeFi landscape. A vision that entails interoperability in applications to allow for cross-chain and layer application deployment and communication.

We will continue to actively support the team with a wealth of resources in development, marketing, research, and operations to further solidify Composable Finance's position as the Face of DeFi.

About Composable Finance

Composable Finance builds cross-chain and cross-layer solutions so digital assets can communicate and move freely between different blockchains and ecosystems. Composable accomplishes this by building an ecosystem that possesses a holistic toolset that abstracts away the difficulties users and developers face, when they attempt to navigate the siloed blockchain space. Composable allows developers to deploy DeFi applications capable of operating autonomously across several Layer 1 or Layer 2 blockchains. These next-generation DeFi applications require robust cross-chain and cross-layer infrastructure, including an array of intuitive developer tools for a more inclusive and composable future, for the next DeFi revolution.

Disclaimer

Advanced Blockchain AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
