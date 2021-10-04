Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Advanced Blockchain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Blockchain : Participates in Talisman seed funding round

10/04/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round

04.10.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made another successful six-figure investment via a seed funding round in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) project Talisman.
 

Recently, the Polkadot Web3 wallet Talisman closed a $2.35 million seed funding round with capital provided by Advanced Blockchain AG and other prominent investors in the space such as Hypersphere Ventures, Koji Capital and several anonymous Flex DApps investors.
 

Talisman (https://talisman.xyz) is a community-owned wallet built for a multi-chain future. It allows users to take control of their crypto assets, leverage novel use cases enabled by Polkadot and help shape the future of the project via a social layer.
 

Group Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Advanced Blockchain AG, Simon Telian, states "The future of crypto is going to be multi-chain. We, as Advanced Blockchain AG, are actively shaping this expedient development by contributing capital and expertise to this sector."
 

With successful completion of the funding round, the Talisman team announced plans to expand while providing additional features to help users interact with the Polkadot - Kusama paraverse ecosystem.
 

This investment expands Advanced Blockchain's position in the DeFi sector, helping to build a multi-chain future and actively shaping open-source innovation.
 

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237881

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1237881  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
03:31aPRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round
DJ
10/01ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQ
10/01PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DJ
09/23ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
EQ
09/23PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
DJ
09/21ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
PU
09/07Advanced Blockchain AG english
DJ
09/06ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights
EQ
09/06PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG: Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with..
DJ
08/26ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Chief Investment Officer, Simon Telian, participates as speaker in t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,17 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2020 -0,06 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Geike Chief Executive Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ganser Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kotewicz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Sorenson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG48.89%30
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389