    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-06-23
2.765 EUR   -68.22%
Advanced Blockchain´s portfolio company peaq receives $6 million in further funding

06/29/2022 | 06:48am EDT
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain´s portfolio company peaq receives $6 million in further funding

29.06.2022 / 12:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company - the Web3 network peaq - recently raised USD 6 million from Fundamental Labs, HashKey, Delta VC, GSR, Cypher Capital and other notable VCs. The funding will support the continued expansion of the peaq network. Advanced Blockchain now holds about 6% of all tokens and still holds about 37% of Peaq Technology GmbH.

The capital will be used to expand the development team and launch new products and features in the peaq ecosystem. Peaq already maintains ecosystem partnerships with leading industry consortia such as Gaia-X, MOBI and the Automotive Industry Association.

"The new growth funding will enable us to further strengthen and diversify peaq's offering as a network for a fully decentralized machine economy." Till Wendler, co-founder of peaq

peaq's Layer 1 blockchain is fully compatible with Polkadot. To achieve seamless cross-chain interoperability with the rest of the Polkadot ecosystem and beyond, peaq will participate in a Polkadot parachain slot auction. Polkadot enables unrestricted interoperability between diverse types of Web3 projects, bringing peaq additional users, use cases, traction and liquidity, while peaq can bring millions of machines and associated liquidity to Polkadot.

About peaq
peaq is the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things (EoT). peaq enables people to build decentralized applications (dApps) for vehicles, robots and devices, while empowering dApp builders and dApp users to govern and earn from machines providing goods and services to people and other machines. The peaq network leverages Machine DeFi and Machine NFTs to align the incentives of all stakeholders in the Economy of Things. peaq is designed to solve some of our most pressing societal and economic challenges of our time, ensuring that people earn more as machine-associated job automation increases. 

For more information, visit https://www.peaq.network/.

About Advanced Blockchain AG
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale, Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1386557

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1386557  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18,0 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2021 5,32 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net cash 2021 6,52  6,86  6,86 
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 100%
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,27 €
Average target price 23,32 €
Spread / Average Target 613%
Managers and Directors
Michael Chayen Geike Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simon Telian Chief Investment Officer
Michael Ganser Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kotewicz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG-79.13%12
ACCENTURE PLC-31.54%179 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.24%153 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.46%89 423
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.59%78 569
VMWARE, INC.0.32%48 993