Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Advanced Blockchain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies

10/19/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies 2021-10-19 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) participated in the Obol Technologies seed financing round with a 6-figure investment. The company invested alongside significant investors including Ethereal Ventures, Acrylic, Coinbase, and several top angel investors within this space.

Obol Technologies (https://obol.tech/) is an open-source and permissionless infrastructure protocol made for staking digital assets. Its mission is to serve as the primary coordination layer for trustless and configurable staking on public blockchain networks. Designed to incentivize collaboration at the network operator level, Obol will provide all network participants with a new primitive for trustless and resilient network validation.

Obol accomplished this as a Secret Shared Validator (SSV) network that enables the provisioning of trustless infrastructure on the Ethereum Network. This SSV is a joint research and development effort, commissioned by the Ethereum Foundation in conjunction with the Obol founding team.

With a focus of producing trustless validation as a permissionless good for public networks, Obol aligns with Advanced Blockchain's mission: to drive forward innovation and advancements within the blockchain industry, ultimately providing users with maximized benefits.

This investment will enable Obol to further develop their technology to provide institutions, self-stakers, and pool operators the ability to create their own staking environments. The staking environments will have superior fault tolerance, resiliency, and robustness without the need to integrate multiple providers or deploy complex infrastructure configuration.

This will be a positive addition to Advanced Blockchain's existing investment portfolio, with many visible synergies amongst its portfolio companies.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https:// www.advancedblockchain.com/.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Advanced Blockchain AG 
              Scharnhorststraße 24 
              10115 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930403669510 
Fax:          030403669511 
E-mail:       info@advancedblockchain.com 
Internet:     www.advancedblockchain.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0M93V6 
WKN:          A0M93V 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241692 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241692 2021-10-19

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241692&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
03:01aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Has Invested in Obol Technologies
EQ
03:01aPRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies
DJ
10/04ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Participates in Talisman seed funding round
PU
10/04ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Participates in Talisman seed funding round
EQ
10/04PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round
DJ
10/04Talisman announced that it has received $2.35 million in funding from Advanced Blockcha..
CI
10/01ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQ
10/01PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DJ
09/23ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
EQ
09/23PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,17 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2020 -0,06 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 31,4 M 31,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Geike Chief Executive Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ganser Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kotewicz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Sorenson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG55.56%31
ACCENTURE PLC31.38%216 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.40%179 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%127 564
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.07%101 668
INFOSYS LIMITED42.71%99 696