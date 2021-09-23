PRESS RELEASE: Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program

Log in
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program 2021-09-23 / 10:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Pre-Accelerator Program of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) in partnership with Swedish start-up incubator Sting is launching in October. We are proud to announce that the American stock exchange Nasdaq will join the Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program as Sponsor and Jury Board member.

The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (Nasdaq: NDAQ), headquartered in New York, is one of the largest electronic platforms in the world measured by the number of listed companies. The exchange is focused primarily on growth-oriented companies and scaling start-ups in the information technology sector. According to the platform's administration, the cryptocurrency market needs to be better managed in order to secure future investors.

Adam Kostyal, Board Member of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Senior Vice President of European Listings will join the Jury Board of the competition and provide hands-on coaching for selected founding teams during the program alongside Simon Telian, Managing Director and Group Chief Investment Officer of Advanced Blockchain AG.

"This is a great opportunity for us to contribute in shaping the next generation of talented Founders in the blockchain space and I hope to see many interesting projects coming out of this unique collaboration", says Adam Kostyal.

Recently, the blockchain industry has gained unprecedented momentum and is attracting companies from various industries. We are proud to announce that Nasdaq will join our Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program in partnership with Sting and are looking forward to welcoming creative and passionate founders from Nordic countries and Estonia. The Application Deadline is October 1st.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Advanced Blockchain AG 
              Scharnhorststraße 24 
              10115 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930403669510 
Fax:          030403669511 
E-mail:       info@advancedblockchain.com 
Internet:     www.advancedblockchain.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0M93V6 
WKN:          A0M93V 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1235526 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235526 2021-09-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235526&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

