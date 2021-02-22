Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Advanced Blockchain AG    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Blockchain : Has Invested In Permanent Data Storage Provider, Arweave

02/22/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This investment supports Arweave's innovative blockchain-inspired infrastructure, which enables data to be permanently stored in a sustainable and tamper-proof manner.

Through its portfolio company nakamo.to, Advanced Blockchain has made an investment into the Arweave network (https://www.arweave.org/). This cutting-edge company enables permanent data storage to be sustainable, facilitated by its proprietary technological infrastructure.

Arweave solves an unmet technological need: permanent data storage.

At present, there is no lasting and secure solution for permanent data storage. Traditional device-based storage onto a singular computer harddrive is vulnerable to destruction by natural or human forces. Even backup copies are not immune to issues. The cloud makes data storage more decentralized, but is still vulnerable to hacks that could tamper with data.

Addressing this existing limitation, Arweave enables the permanent storage of images, websites, and all other features of the internet. This permanent solution results in what the company calls the 'permaweb'. To generate this infrastructure, Arweave connects individuals with spare disk storage space with those needing permanent data storage. Data is then permanently stored across hundreds of devices, making them impervious to damages by natural forces or malicious intent. This process is executed in a highly secured and fully decentralized manner, without the use of a middleman. Furthermore, Arweave financially rewards those providing storage space.

Arweave takes inspiration from the blockchain to construct its platform.

Similar to a blockchain, the core technology powering Arweave is the protocol's blockweave. This innovation consists of a set of data-containing linked blocks like that of a blockchain, with an additional functionality: the infrastructure to allow for ensuring miners provide a 'Proof of Access' (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks to the weave. The blockweave is also unique in that it incentivizes storing valuable data (i.e. the information stored permanently in the network), so that storage providers are rewarded with tokens. Thus, while the average blockchain incurs a cost for data storage, the blockweave provides a value for it.

The end result is that Arweave serves as a permanent data solution backed by sustainable and transparent economics. Users seeking storage pay a one-time principle upfront, on which interest (in the form of storage purchasing power) is generated. This principle is turned over to those providing storage, rewarding them for offering up storage space. Using this simple model and conservative estimates for storage pricing, Arweave is posed to ensure long-term network viability and lasting data storage.

Arweave has received considerable recognition for its work.

The protocol has been featured in the World Economic Forum's crypto reports as well as the New York Times and other publications. Furthermore, the protocol has formed a collaboration with Parity Technologies (creators of the Polkadot blockchain and ecosystem), whereby Arweave will function to store the Polkadot parachain data. Additionally, other prominent investors in Arweave include Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. This support by well-recognized organizations lends credibility to Arweave, demonstrating the widespread need for their product offering.

This investment joins Advanced Blockchain's existing portfolio.

Advanced Blockchain's investment into Arweave adds to its portfolio of innovative blockchain-related projects, while also helping the company to promote creativity and growth in the overall blockchain industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various investments and projects, check out their website at advancedblockchain.com.

Disclaimer

Advanced Blockchain AG published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
03:30aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Has Invested In Permanent Data Storage Provider, Arweave
PU
03:00aPRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Has Made an Investment in Arweave
DJ
03:00aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Has Made an Investment in Arweave
EQ
02/15ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : nakamo.to has resecured the Warp Protocol, enabling it ..
PU
02/15PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG: nakamo.to will receive 16,600 Warp Token..
DJ
02/15ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : nakamo.to will receive 16,600 Warp Token after securing..
EQ
02/11ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Expects 7-Figure Returns on its DOT Token Staking
PU
02/11ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Expects Strong Profits from its DOT Token Stakings
EQ
02/11PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG Expects Strong Profits from its DOT Token..
DJ
02/01LENDING : A Promising Niche in the Blockchain Industry
PU
More news
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Geike Chief Executive Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Kohlhaas Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Armin Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Telian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG84.13%14
ACCENTURE PLC-2.65%161 280
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.30%156 708
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.47%106 027
INFOSYS LIMITED2.83%75 572
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%72 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ