Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Advanced Blockchain AG    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Blockchain : Invests in Tracebloc GmbH, a Company using Machine Learning to Reduce Scrap in the Manufacturing Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Advanced Blockchain AG is excited to announce that it is backing Tracebloc GmbH, a German-based company in the smart manufacturing space using Blockchain to enable industrial data with 'compute-to-data' and Machine Learning to reduce scrap on the shopfloor (www.tracebloc.io).

It is difficult to keep the scrap rate at a low level at all times, but it is even more difficult to understand why scrap rate shows outliers. 'Tracebloc has not only helped us to reduce scrap, but also to generate additional revenue by allowing our business partners to train their models on our data,' reports one of Tracebloc's clients.

Tracebloc GmbH was founded by Lukas Wuttke, CEO, in 2019, who is an entrepreneur with a background in tech-consulting and research. He is joined by Farhan Nawaz, Lead Engineer, who is an experienced software engineer that has won various hackathons and other awards.

Tracebloc is helping their customers by taking them on a data enablement journey, which ultimately saves production costs and generates additional revenue. The first phase of the journey consists of a six week data assessment where production line data is collected and analyzed. The goal is to provide hands-on instruction to optimize the production line and estimate the potential of data-driven production line optimization. Manufacturing execution systems (MES) comprise the second phase, where machine learning-enabled solutions act to reduce scrap. Clients will be able to monetize their own data in this phase. Finally, the third phase involves the implementation of manufacturing agents at specific process steps to autonomously set control parameters. The result is the data-driven steering of production lines.

Tracebloc has a solid and proven business model, and achieved profitability in its first year. Overall, Tracebloc is positioned to be a sound investment for Advanced Blockchain AG, and through its acceleration process, Advanced Blockchain AG believes Tracebloc will achieve continued success and growth. Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its investments is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com.

Disclaimer

Advanced Blockchain AG published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
09:35aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Invests in Tracebloc GmbH, a Company using Machine Learnin..
PU
03:00aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : invests in Tracebloc GmbH, a company using machine learnin..
EQ
09/24ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : An Open Letter to Our Present and Future Investors
PU
09/21ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Update on Our Token Investments
PU
09/18ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Update on Our Token Investments 
EQ
09/16ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : is aiming for a significant stake in FinPro AG
EQ
01/20ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Capital increase successfully completed and oversubscri..
EQ
2019ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : resolves capital increase from authorized capital without ..
EQ
2019ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : has been elected by the InnoAlliance Germany China Innovat..
EQ
2019ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : become first blockchain development company to be listed o..
EQ
More news
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Geike Chief Executive Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Kohlhaas Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Armin Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Telian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG-43.75%14
ACCENTURE6.94%143 259
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.73%129 357
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.66%107 840
VMWARE, INC.-4.67%60 792
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.24%59 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group