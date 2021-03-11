Advanced Blockchain : makes Fei Protocol Investment

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Acquisition

Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment



11.03.2021 / 08:55

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an investment into the Fei Protocol (https://fei.money/). This investment was made through nakamo.to in the same round as Coinbase and other prominent investors, in a united effort to support this promising new stablecoin project.

Price-stable coins ("stablecoins") are a popular and multi-beneficial concept in decentralized finance and blockchain. These tokens help to alleviate price volatility issues, lowering the risk and improving the utility of token ownership. However, existing stablecoin models still exhibit a variety of limitations. A significant cause of the disadvantages of present stablecoins is that they tend to be collateralized by other cryptocurrencies. As a result, these solutions are not truly decentralized, and suffer from scalability issues due to capital inefficiency resulting from overcollateralization.

With this investment into the Fei Protocol, Advanced Blockchain supports the development and use of an improved stablecoin model, that is positioned to price stability without compromising on decentralization. Thus, this investment helps Advanced Blockchain uphold its mission of promoting user-centric, cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.