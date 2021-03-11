Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Advanced Blockchain AG    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment

03/11/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Acquisition 
Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment 
2021-03-11 / 08:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an investment into the 
Fei Protocol (https://fei.money/). This investment was made through nakamo.to in the same round as Coinbase and other 
prominent investors, in a united effort to support this promising new stablecoin project. 
 
Price-stable coins ("stablecoins") are a popular and multi-beneficial concept in decentralized finance and blockchain. 
These tokens help to alleviate price volatility issues, lowering the risk and improving the utility of token ownership. 
However, existing stablecoin models still exhibit a variety of limitations. A significant cause of the disadvantages of 
present stablecoins is that they tend to be collateralized by other cryptocurrencies. As a result, these solutions are 
not truly decentralized, and suffer from scalability issues due to capital inefficiency resulting from 
overcollateralization. 
 
With this investment into the Fei Protocol, Advanced Blockchain supports the development and use of an improved 
stablecoin model, that is positioned to price stability without compromising on decentralization. Thus, this investment 
helps Advanced Blockchain uphold its mission of promoting user-centric, cutting-edge blockchain solutions. 
 
Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at 
www.advancedblockchain.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Advanced Blockchain AG 
              Chausseestraße 86 
              10115 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        030403669510 
Fax:          030403669511 
E-mail:       info@advancedblockchain.com 
Internet:     www.advancedblockchain.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0M93V6 
WKN:          A0M93V 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1174743 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174743 2021-03-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 02:56 ET (07:56 GMT)

All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
02:57aPRESS RELEASE  : Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment
DJ
02:57aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN  : makes Fei Protocol Investment
EQ
03/08PRESS RELEASE  : Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for..
DJ
03/08ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN  : Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development ..
EQ
03/04DGAP-ADHOC  : Advanced Blockchain AG: Capital increase fully placed
DJ
03/04ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Capital increase fully placed
EQ
03/01PRESS RELEASE  : Advanced Blockchain AG holds stake in Fractal Project
DJ
03/01ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN  : holds stake in Fractal Project
EQ
02/22ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN  : Has Invested In Permanent Data Storage Provider, Arweave
PU
02/22ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN  : Has Made an Investment in Arweave
EQ
More news
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Geike Chief Executive Officer
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Kohlhaas Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Armin Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Telian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG90.48%14
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%161 331
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.57%154 804
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%110 967
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.89%78 339
INFOSYS LIMITED7.15%78 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ