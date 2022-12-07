EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Advanced Blockchain AG: Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding round



07.12.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale, Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announced that its recently spun-off project Panoptic was able to raise USD 4.5 million for the further development of its protocol. Gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC) led the funding round, followed by Uniswap Labs Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Jane Street, the Avalanche Foundation's Blizzard Fund and other notable investors.



In exchange for the initial development services and internally generated intellectual property, Advanced Blockchain AG received a high six-figure one-time payment, an equity stake in Panoptic, and a warrant for future tokens.



Panoptic is the first decentralized options protocol to master the technically challenging task of implementation on the Ethereum blockchain, and was able to spin out within approximately nine months of the initial idea. Panoptic plans to launch the platform in the first quarter of next year.



About Panoptic:

Panoptic is an oracle-free, perpetual options protocol built on Uniswap V3. Uniswap has seen over USD 1 trillion in trading volume since entering the market in 2017. The Panoptic protocol was developed by Advanced Blockchain AG's Head of Research, Jesper Kristensen, in collaboration with its Co-Founder, Guillaume Lambert. The protocol was presented earlier this year at ETHDenver (recording: https://youtu.be/mtd4JphPcuA).

For more information about Panoptic, please visit: https://www.panoptic.xyz/.



About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale, Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.