Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Advanced Blockchain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-06 am EST
3.220 EUR   -0.46%
03:01aAdvanced Blockchain Ag : Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding round
EQ
09/30Advanced Blockchain AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Advanced Blockchain AG publishes half-year figures
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Blockchain AG: Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding round

12/07/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG: Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding round

07.12.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale, Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announced that its recently spun-off project Panoptic was able to raise USD 4.5 million for the further development of its protocol. Gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC) led the funding round, followed by Uniswap Labs Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Jane Street, the Avalanche Foundation's Blizzard Fund and other notable investors.

In exchange for the initial development services and internally generated intellectual property, Advanced Blockchain AG received a high six-figure one-time payment, an equity stake in Panoptic, and a warrant for future tokens.

Panoptic is the first decentralized options protocol to master the technically challenging task of implementation on the Ethereum blockchain, and was able to spin out within approximately nine months of the initial idea. Panoptic plans to launch the platform in the first quarter of next year.

About Panoptic: 
Panoptic is an oracle-free, perpetual options protocol built on Uniswap V3. Uniswap has seen over USD 1 trillion in trading volume since entering the market in 2017. The Panoptic protocol was developed by Advanced Blockchain AG's Head of Research, Jesper Kristensen, in collaboration with its Co-Founder, Guillaume Lambert. The protocol was presented earlier this year at ETHDenver (recording: https://youtu.be/mtd4JphPcuA).

For more information about Panoptic, please visit: https://www.panoptic.xyz/.
 

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale, Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


07.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1506745

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506745  07.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
03:01aAdvanced Blockchain Ag : Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding r..
EQ
09/30Advanced Blockchain AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Advanced Blockchain AG publishes half-year figures
EQ
07/29Advanced Blockchain Incubation Quasar Successfully Raised $6M in Seed Funding
EQ
07/29Advanced Blockchain AG announced that it has received $6 million in funding from Blockc..
CI
06/13Backd announced that it has received $3.5 million in funding from The Spartan Group, LL..
CI
05/31Advanced Blockchain AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/29MYSO Finance announced that it has received $2.4 million in funding from a group of inv..
CI
03/11NEAR Protocol announced that it has received funding from SID Venture Partners, Advance..
CI
03/03Polymer Labs, Inc. announced that it has received $3.6 million in funding from a group ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,0 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 100%
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Telian Chief Executive Officer
Henry T Zhang Head-Finance
Sam Winkel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jesper Kristensen Head-Research
Marek Kotewicz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG-75.79%13
ACCENTURE PLC-31.15%179 831
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.44%150 244
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.35%133 359
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.22%107 245
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.56%82 069