Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Advanced Blockchain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWQ   DE000A0M93V6

ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG

(BWQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:57:24 2023-01-12 am EST
3.125 EUR   +0.81%
05:34aAdvanced Blockchain successfully completes two projects
EQ
01/05Advanced Blockchain Ag : Further Information on the Public Share Buyback Offer to Acquire up to 325,000 Shares
EQ
01/05Advanced Blockchain Plans Share Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Blockchain successfully completes two projects

01/12/2023 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain successfully completes two projects

12.01.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has successfully completed two projects at the beginning of the current fiscal year, but remains involved with a significant share it had received for the development resources provided.

On the one hand, this concerns Warp Finance. The developers of Advanced Blockchain AG support WARP primarily in the code optimization after audits, as well as the strategic product alignment in Q3 and Q4 2022. Warp Finance can now operate independently with the revised code. The plan is to continue to maintain close contact with Warp to leverage existing synergies.

The second project is a spin out of an incubation. Advanced Blockchain provided contract services on the development of a decentralized financial protocol. Advanced Blockchain received 50% of the team tokens for their development services, representing at least 8% of the tokens of the entire protocol. More detailed information cannot be communicated at this time due to promised confidentiality.

Advanced Blockchain is confident about the continued positive development and intends to remain involved in the projects in the long term.
As part of the last financing round, Advanced Blockchain AG was also able to sell its position in Quasar at attractive conditions for several million US dollars. It is intended to use the funds to finance new projects and further expand the investment portfolio of the company.


About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


12.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1533761

 
End of News EQS News Service

1533761  12.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
05:34aAdvanced Blockchain successfully completes two projects
EQ
01/05Advanced Blockchain Ag : Further Information on the Public Share Buyback Offer to Acquire ..
EQ
01/05Advanced Blockchain Plans Share Buyback
MT
01/05Advanced Blockchain Ag : Public tender offer to acquire own shares
EQ
2022Advanced Blockchain Ag : Incubation Panoptic successfully closes USD 4.5 million funding r..
EQ
2022Advanced Blockchain AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Advanced Blockchain AG publishes half-year figures
EQ
2022Advanced Blockchain Incubation Quasar Successfully Raised $6M in Seed Funding
EQ
2022Advanced Blockchain AG announced that it has received $6 million in funding from Blockc..
CI
2022Backd announced that it has received $3.5 million in funding from The Spartan Group, LL..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,0 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 100%
Chart ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
Advanced Blockchain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Telian Chief Executive Officer
Henry T Zhang Head-Finance
Sam Winkel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jesper Kristensen Head-Research
Marek Kotewicz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG5.44%13
ACCENTURE PLC5.34%177 007
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.21%149 229
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.10%131 333
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.59%101 654
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.45%75 057