EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Advanced Blockchain with successful Annual General Meeting – Rüdiger Andreas Günther new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



23.08.2023 / 09:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain with successful Annual General Meeting – Rüdiger Andreas Günther new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

All agenda items approved with vast majorities

CEO Telian confirms outlook and positive view on the market

Rüdiger Andreas Günther, Sebastian Markowski, Håkan Saltin and Dr. Marcel Tyrell as new members of the Supervisory Board

23 August 2023 – The virtual Annual General Meeting of Advanced Blockchain AG approved all agenda items with vast majorities.

The shareholders elected Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, Mr. Sebastian Markowsky, Dr. Marcel Tyrell and Mr. Håkan Saltin as new members of the Supervisory Board for a three years’ term each.

Günther worked for more than a decade at CLAAS KGaA. During this time as a CEO and CFO the company developed from a medium sized family business into the European market leader in agricultural machinery with now nearly 5 billion Euro revenue today. In the dual role as CEO / CFO, he recently managed the transformation of Francotyp-Postalia. Previous stations in his career were as CFO at Infineon Technologies, Arcandor and Jenoptik. Günther is one of Germany´s most experienced corporate leaders.

Markowsky has worked for several notable venture capital firms and banks, including GP Bullhound, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche Bank. He currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Vice President at the American firm Coinsource

Saltin has expertise from leading positions in telecommunications as well as in founding and managing very successful companies in various industries, including CLX Communications which is now listed as Sinch on the Nasdaq stock exchange. He currently serves as Co-Founder and CTO of Radtonics.

Dr. Tyrell is Professor for Banking and Finance at Witten/Herdecke University with a long-standing research track record in blockchain technologies and digitalisation of economies and societies. He is also member of the supervisory board of Frankfurter Bankgesellschaft.

During a meeting of the Supervisory Board after the AGM, Günther was elected unanimously as new Chairman.

Günther comments: “Blockchain is a very exciting technology that will reshape our future and a lot of industries. I see tremendous potential for Advanced Blockchain to successfully participate from this megatrend and to offer sustainable opportunities for its shareholders. Thus, I very much look forward to being part of this growth story.”

Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain, confirms the company´s outlook for 2023 and said in his address: “The market expects blockchain solutions of up to 19 billion USD for the upcoming year. We further sharpened our strategy and will continue to benefit from the vast market opportunities.”

In total, 32.2 percent of the outstanding shares were represented at the AGM.

Important events for Advanced Blockchain in the 2023 financial year:

September 2023 - Publication of the half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2023

November 27-29, 2023 - Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023, Frankfurt

Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.