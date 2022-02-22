Advanced Ceramic X : ACX announces the submitted to board of directors of financial statements for December 31, 2021
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Advanced Ceramic X Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:04:51
Subject
ACX announces the submitted to board of directors
of financial statements for December 31, 2021
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/02/22
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/02/22
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,846,304
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,634,869
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,299,967
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,284,971
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,026,825
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,026,825
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):14.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,521,781
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):695,812
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,825,969
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Advanced Ceramic X Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.