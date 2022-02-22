Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Ceramic X Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3152   TW0003152005

ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION

(3152)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Ceramic X : ACX announces the submitted to board of directors of financial statements for December 31, 2021

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Ceramic X Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:04:51
Subject 
 ACX announces the submitted to board of directors
of financial statements for  December 31, 2021
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/02/22
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/02/22
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,846,304
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,634,869
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,299,967
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,284,971
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,026,825
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,026,825
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):14.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,521,781
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):695,812
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,825,969
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Advanced Ceramic X Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION
05:21aADVANCED CERAMIC X : ACX announces the submitted to board of directors of financial statem..
PU
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Announces Financial Officer Changes
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Announces Accounting Officer, Company Secretary and Inte..
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Announces Position Adjustment of Spokesperson, Acting Sp..
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Proposes Dividend Distribution for 2020
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 638 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2021 1 039 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net cash 2021 853 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 20 429 M 734 M 734 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,42x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 442
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Advanced Ceramic X Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 296,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Wen Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Wei-Neng Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ta Wen Sun Independent Director
Shang Min Chin Independent Director
Shiuh-Kao Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION-15.79%734
HEXAGON AB-15.63%34 796
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.78%29 527
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-23.28%26 543
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.38%22 310
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.88%19 591