Advanced Ceramic X : The Company to attend Merrill Lynch Securities "2022 APAC TMT Conference"

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/03/18 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend Merrill Lynch Securities "2022 APAC TMT Conference" to give investors the company's operational and financial results in 4Q 2021. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.