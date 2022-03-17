Log in
ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION

Advanced Ceramic X : The Company to attend Merrill Lynch Securities "2022 APAC TMT Conference"

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Ceramic X Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:38:26
Subject 
 The Company to attend Merrill Lynch Securities
"2022 APAC TMT Conference"
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/03/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company will attend Merrill Lynch Securities
 "2022 APAC TMT Conference" to give investors the company's operational
 and financial results in 4Q 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Advanced Ceramic X Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 495 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net income 2022 791 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net cash 2022 482 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 18 910 M 664 M 664 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 61,0%
Managers and Directors
Chien Wen Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Wei-Neng Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ta Wen Sun Independent Director
Shang Min Chin Independent Director
Shiuh-Kao Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED CERAMIC X CORPORATION-22.05%664
HEXAGON AB-13.82%34 619
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.84%24 398
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.52%20 546
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.91%20 129
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-51.42%16 750