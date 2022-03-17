Advanced Ceramic X : The Company to attend Merrill Lynch Securities "2022 APAC TMT Conference"
03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Provided by: Advanced Ceramic X Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
14:38:26
Subject
The Company to attend Merrill Lynch Securities
"2022 APAC TMT Conference"
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/03/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Merrill Lynch Securities
"2022 APAC TMT Conference" to give investors the company's operational
and financial results in 4Q 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
