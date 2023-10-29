Advanced Chemical Industries Limited is a Bangladesh-based conglomerates company. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, consumer brands, animal health products and marketing them along with fertilizer, seeds and other agricultural items. It operates across the country through its four diversified strategic business units. ACI Pharmaceuticals provides pharmaceuticals products. ACI Consumer Brands is engaged in toiletries, home care, hygiene, electrical, electronics, mobile, salt, flour, foods, rice, tea, edible oil, paints and international businesses. ACI Agribusinesses is engaged in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, farm mechanization, infrastructure development services and motorcycle. ACI Retail Chain is a retail chain in Bangladesh operating through its approximately 144 SHWAPNO outlets, including 34 express outlets across the country, which caters approximately 45,000+ households each day.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates