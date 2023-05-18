Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 8.9% to $617.6 million

Net income increased 83.1% to $86.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 2.1% to $172.0 million

Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales increased 10.9% to $3,071.1 million

Net income increased 85.9% to $511.4 million

Diluted net income per share of $6.08

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 33.7% to $904.0 million

Cash provided by operating activities increased $432.9 million to $707.8 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased $415.1 million to $540.9 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "Fiscal 2023 was ADS’ sixth consecutive year of record revenue and profitability. Net sales grew 11% to $3.1 billion and Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $904 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.4%. Over the last six years, net sales and Adjusted EBITDA have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 16% and 29%, respectively. These results are the product of ADS’ strong business model and long-term strategies to drive above-market results and expand profitability, as both ADS and Infiltrator executed these strategies well in a dynamic macroeconomic environment. We are very proud of this year’s achievements, and we remain focused on our key growth strategies as well as the Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin target presented at our investor day in March 2022."

"The fourth quarter net sales and Adjusted EBITDA results came in above our guidance for the full year, despite overlapping demand weakness in our core non-residential and residential end markets. We had an excellent quarter from a profitability standpoint, and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a new fourth quarter record of 27.8%, 300 basis points above the prior year. Favorable pricing as well as favorable material and transportation costs offset inflationary cost pressure, lower Infiltrator volume and lower fixed cost absorption from lower production over the last two quarters."

"The need for water management solutions remains highly relevant despite the short-term weakness in market demand. We are actively engaging with communities that are improving standards for stormwater and onsite septic wastewater management, staying true to our brand promise to protect and manage water, the world’s most precious resource, safeguarding our environment and communities. Last October, we broke ground on our world-class Engineering & Technology Center to expand our efforts to bring new products, materials and technology to our markets. As one of the largest plastic recyclers in North America, we remain committed to finding innovative ways to increase the use of recycled plastics, thereby improving the circularity of the plastics economy. Importantly, we are being recognized for our impact, effort and value proposition as companies continue to choose our products for water management in large-scale development projects."

Barbour concluded, "In the coming year, the ADS and Infiltrator businesses will be subject to the challenging economic fundamentals currently underlying the residential and non-residential markets. The actions we took in the fiscal fourth quarter to reduce manufacturing and transportation costs were implemented successfully and are reflected in our Fiscal 2024 guidance. We will continue to work cost levers in order to maintain our profitability commitments while also managing our overall network and capital investments so that we are in a favorable position as the market rebounds. We will focus on growth opportunities in the Infrastructure and Agriculture markets, onshoring projects, and market penetration opportunities for products such as our HP pipe, Allied products, onsite septic tanks and active onsite treatment products to drive above market growth through our proven go to market capabilities."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales decreased $60.6 million, or 8.9%, to $617.6 million, as compared to $678.2 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $39.3 million, or 9.9%, to $357.4 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $1.0 million, or 0.7%, to $150.2 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $27.9 million, or 21.3%, to $102.7 million. These decreases were primarily driven by demand in the U.S. construction end markets. International sales decreased $4.8 million, or 12.1%, to $35.1 million.

Gross profit increased $32.2 million, or 16.9%, to $222.4 million as compared to $190.2 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to the favorable pricing on pipe, onsite septic and allied products as well as favorable material cost. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in volume, inflationary cost pressures and higher manufacturing costs. In addition, the Company recorded $19.2 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense in Cost of goods sold - ESOP acceleration expense in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as described below under the heading "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)".

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $3.5 million, or 2.1%, to $172.0 million, as compared to $168.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 27.8% as compared to 24.8% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Net sales increased $301.8 million, or 10.9%, to $3,071.1 million, as compared to $2,769.3 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $203.7 million, or 13.1%, to $1,759.0 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $131.0 million, or 23.0%, to $700.3 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $28.3 million, or 5.1%, to $523.6 million. These increases were driven by growth in both the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales increased $14.3 million, or 6.4%, to $239.1 million, driven by growth in the Canada, Mexican and Exports businesses.

Gross profit increased $318.0 million, or 39.7%, to $1,118.4 million as compared to $800.4 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to the favorable pricing on pipe, onsite septic and allied products as well as favorable material cost. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in volume, inflationary cost pressures and higher manufacturing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $227.9 million, or 33.7%, to $904.0 million, as compared to $676.0 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 29.4% as compared to 24.4% in the prior year.

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

On February 2, 2022, the ADS Board of Directors passed a resolution authorizing a $0.3 million Company cash contribution to the ESOP for the ESOP to repay the remaining balance of its ESOP loan on March 31, 2022, one year ahead of the ESOP loan’s March 31, 2023 maturity date. Effective March 31, 2022, the remaining balance on the Company's ESOP loan was repaid in full, and the remaining shares of unallocated preferred stock were allocated to participants of the ESOP. In April 2022, the 15.6 million shares of preferred stock outstanding converted to 12.0 million shares of common stock, resulting in $19.2 million of additional non-cash, stock-based compensation expense recorded in Cost of goods sold - ESOP acceleration and $11.3 million of additional non-cash, stock-based compensation expense recorded in Selling, general and administrative - ESOP acceleration in the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

For additional information on the Company's ESOP, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $707.8 million, as compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $540.9 million, as compared to $125.8 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $1,107.8 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $183.3 million from March 31, 2022.

ADS had total liquidity of $807 million, comprised of cash of $217 million as of March 31, 2023 and $590 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s leverage ratio was 1.2 times.

In the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 6.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $575.0 million. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has $425.0 million remaining under its new share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company issued the following targets for fiscal 2024. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.600 billion to $2.800 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $725 to $825 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 617,559 $ 678,187 $ 3,071,121 $ 2,769,315 Cost of goods sold 395,138 468,777 1,952,713 1,949,750 Cost of goods sold - ESOP acceleration — 19,181 — 19,181 Gross profit 222,421 190,229 1,118,408 800,384 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 78,409 79,609 339,504 309,840 Selling, general and administrative - ESOP acceleration — 11,254 — 11,254 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 4,544 844 4,397 3,398 Intangible amortization 13,837 17,745 55,197 63,974 Income from operations 125,631 80,777 719,310 411,918 Other expense: Interest expense 20,848 8,450 70,182 33,550 Derivative gains and other income, net (2,340 ) (2,352 ) (7,972 ) (5,143 ) Income before income taxes 107,123 74,679 657,100 383,511 Income tax expense 21,948 28,008 150,589 110,071 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,137 ) (458 ) (4,842 ) (1,586 ) Net income 86,312 47,129 511,353 275,026 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 419 822 4,267 3,695 Net income attributable to ADS 85,893 46,307 507,086 271,331 Dividends to participating securities — (1,307 ) — (5,940 ) Net income available to common stockholders and participating securities 85,893 45,000 507,086 265,391 Undistributed income allocated to participating securities — (5,279 ) — (35,859 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 85,893 $ 39,721 $ 507,086 $ 229,532 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 80,554 71,855 82,315 71,276 Diluted 81,379 73,414 83,336 72,911 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 0.55 $ 6.16 $ 3.22 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.54 $ 6.08 $ 3.15 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 $ 0.44

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 217,128 $ 20,125 Receivables, net 306,945 341,753 Inventories 463,994 494,324 Other current assets 29,422 15,696 Total current assets 1,017,489 871,898 Property, plant and equipment, net 733,059 619,383 Other assets: Goodwill 620,193 610,293 Intangible assets, net 407,627 431,385 Other assets 122,757 116,799 Total assets $ 2,901,125 $ 2,649,758 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 14,693 $ 19,451 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 8,541 5,089 Accounts payable 210,111 224,986 Other accrued liabilities 142,400 134,877 Accrued income taxes 3,057 6,838 Total current liabilities 378,802 391,241 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,269,391 908,705 Long-term finance lease obligations 32,272 11,393 Deferred tax liabilities 159,056 168,435 Other liabilities 66,744 64,939 Total liabilities 1,906,265 1,544,713 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock 153,220 — Deferred compensation — unearned ESOP shares — 195,384 Total mezzanine equity 153,220 195,384 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11,647 11,612 Paid-in capital 1,134,864 1,065,628 Common stock in treasury, at cost (920,999 ) (318,691 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,580 ) (24,386 ) Retained earnings 626,215 158,876 Total ADS stockholders’ equity 824,147 893,039 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 17,493 16,622 Total stockholders’ equity 841,640 909,661 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,901,125 $ 2,649,758

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 511,353 $ 275,026 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 145,149 141,808 Deferred income taxes (9,855 ) 2,175 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 4,397 3,398 ESOP and stock-based compensation 21,659 77,559 ESOP acceleration — 30,435 Amortization of deferred financing charges 1,419 382 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives 3,639 (1,392 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (4,842 ) (1,586 ) Other operating activities 1,513 (11,679 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables 37,487 (96,990 ) Inventories 30,224 (189,715 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,296 ) (4,642 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,037 ) 50,109 Net cash provided by operating activities 707,810 274,888 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (166,913 ) (149,083 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (48,010 ) (49,309 ) Other investing activities 446 (441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (214,477 ) (198,833 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement 26,200 332,200 Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement (140,500 ) (217,900 ) Proceeds from Amended Revolving Credit Agreement 97,000 — Payments on Amended Revolving Credit Agreement (97,000 ) — Proceeds from Senior Notes due 2030 500,000 — Debt issuance costs (11,575 ) — Proceeds from Equipment Financing — 35,963 Payments on Equipment Financing (12,532 ) (4,715 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (7,686 ) (50,447 ) Repurchase of common stock (575,027 ) (292,000 ) Cash dividends paid (39,612 ) (37,023 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holder (5,323 ) (1,471 ) Proceeds from option exercises 5,700 4,574 Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (28,663 ) (13,063 ) Other financing activities (260 ) (186 ) Net cash used in financing activities (296,278 ) (251,068 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (52 ) 129 Net change in cash 197,003 (174,884 ) Cash at beginning of year 20,125 195,009 Cash at end of year $ 217,128 $ 20,125

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 357,407 $ (10,289 ) $ 347,118 $ 396,690 $ (7,911 ) $ 388,779 Infiltrator Water Technologies 102,723 (15,046 ) 87,677 130,576 (23,643 ) 106,933 International International - Pipe 25,136 (706 ) 24,430 29,390 (5,646 ) 23,744 International - Allied Products & Other 9,998 — 9,998 10,569 — 10,569 Total International 35,134 (706 ) 34,428 39,959 (5,646 ) 34,313 Allied Products & Other 150,166 (1,830 ) 148,336 149,121 (959 ) 148,162 Intersegment Eliminations (27,871 ) 27,871 — (38,159 ) 38,159 — Total Consolidated $ 617,559 $ — $ 617,559 $ 678,187 $ — $ 678,187 Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 1,758,961 $ (41,772 ) $ 1,717,189 $ 1,555,248 $ (15,814 ) $ 1,539,434 Infiltrator Water Technologies 523,643 (81,363 ) 442,280 551,906 (91,406 ) 460,500 International International - Pipe 179,898 (19,215 ) 160,683 171,525 (19,430 ) 152,095 International - Allied Products & Other 59,170 — 59,170 53,217 — 53,217 Total International 239,068 (19,215 ) 219,853 224,742 (19,430 ) 205,312 Allied Products & Other 700,319 (8,520 ) 691,799 569,352 (5,283 ) 564,069 Intersegment Eliminations (150,870 ) 150,870 — (131,933 ) 131,933 — Total Consolidated $ 3,071,121 $ — $ 3,071,121 $ 2,769,315 $ — $ 2,769,315

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit

Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment adjusted gross profit Pipe $ 111,540 $ 94,501 $ 532,551 $ 353,182 Infiltrator Water Technologies 40,011 53,030 233,580 231,825 International 10,225 9,127 61,681 58,822 Allied Products & Other 82,827 80,028 376,299 284,091 Intersegment Eliminations 595 (1,449 ) 924 (28 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 245,198 235,237 1,205,035 927,892 Depreciation and amortization 22,373 18,881 84,048 71,705 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 404 6,946 2,579 36,622 ESOP acceleration — 19,181 — 19,181 Total Gross Profit $ 222,421 $ 190,229 $ 1,118,408 $ 800,384

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 86,312 $ 47,129 $ 511,353 $ 275,026 Depreciation and amortization 37,803 38,121 145,149 141,808 Interest expense 20,848 8,450 70,182 33,550 Income tax expense 21,948 28,008 150,589 110,071 EBITDA 166,911 121,708 877,273 560,455 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 4,544 844 4,397 3,398 Stock-based compensation expense 1,747 5,647 21,659 24,158 ESOP compensation expense — 10,012 — 53,401 ESOP acceleration (a) — 30,435 — 30,435 Transaction costs (b) 486 517 3,903 3,539 Interest income (3,840 ) (3 ) (9,782 ) (52 ) Other adjustments (c) 2,132 (659 ) 6,512 708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,980 $ 168,501 $ 903,962 $ 676,042

a. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the approximately 0.3 million remaining unallocated shares of Preferred Stock were allocated on March 31, 2022, after repayment of the ESOP loan. b. Represents expenses recorded related to legal, accounting and other professional fees incurred in connection with business or asset acquisitions and dispositions. c. Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense (benefit).

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2021 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 707,810 $ 274,888 Capital expenditures (166,913 ) (149,083 ) Free cash flow $ 540,897 $ 125,805

