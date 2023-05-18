Advanced search
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/18/2023
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a total annual cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.56 per share, a 17% increase over the prior year dividend amount.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, “The 17% increase in the cash dividend is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business.”

The quarterly cash dividend amount of $0.14 per share will be paid on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 023 M - -
Net income 2023 489 M - -
Net Debt 2023 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 0,56%
Capitalization 7 203 M 7 203 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 635
Free-Float 66,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 88,67 $
Average target price 111,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Scott Barbour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Cottrill CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert M. Eversole Chairman
Kevin C. Talley Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Alexander R. Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.8.17%7 203
GEBERIT AG13.52%18 282
ASTRAL LIMITED16.76%5 605
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-1.69%4 717
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.02%2 195
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED40.88%2 173
