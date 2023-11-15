ADS’s recycled plastic pipe manages and protects water and communities across North America

In recognition of America Recycles Day, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, recognizes the importance of sustainable and economically viable products to capture, convey, store and treat water. As evidenced by a recent study from the National Academies of Sciences, (NAS) titled Recycled Plastics in Infrastructure: Current Practices, Understanding, and Opportunities, the use of recycled plastics, which are utilized in ADS pipes, “has been perfected and is economically viable.”

“ADS fully supports the findings of the study and is excited to hear NAS, the leading and trusted source for science-based research, has validated recycled plastic as a sustainable and economical solution for water management,” said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. “We believe implementing the report’s recommendations and adopting policies promoting the use of recycled plastics will make a significant impact on not only our most precious resource, water, but also meaningfully contribute to the overall circular economy.”

ADS’s recycled plastic pipe provides several proven benefits:

Ideal outlet for plastic waste: Plastic drainage pipe industry is the largest user of non-food-grade post-consumer high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Plastic drainage pipe industry is the largest user of non-food-grade post-consumer high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Waste stream reduction: Single-use plastics are recycled into plastic pipe, which has a 100-year service life.

Single-use plastics are recycled into plastic pipe, which has a 100-year service life. Carbon-smart alternative product for drainage: Compared to traditional materials, plastic pipe has a smaller carbon footprint.

Compared to traditional materials, plastic pipe has a smaller carbon footprint. Meets standards for recycled HDPE pipe: Meeting industry standards allow for quick adoption into project specifications as evidenced by approval from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) International.

Additionally, ADS products are designed to last for decades, significantly extending the life of single-use plastics from its partners and creating a sustainable solution for plastic waste. Using recycled plastic reduces the carbon impact of ADS products by more than 70 percent.

ADS products manage the lifecycle of a raindrop, which has never been more important given the increased frequency and magnitude of large-scale stormwater events. These storms significantly impact communities if there are not systems in place managing water and have cost cities billions of dollars in addition to causing economic disruption and environmental damage. The company’s products help neighborhoods address problems associated with these disasters, keeping residents safe from flooding and other problems linked to increased rainfall.

ADS supported NAS’s research and information gathering as part of this report. To learn more about how ADS manages the world’s most precious resource, water, through sustainable solutions, and to review the report’s recommendations in more detail, please visit adspipe.com/our-reason-is-water.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

