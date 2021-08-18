Advanced Emissions : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 12, 2021, the Company's board of directors ('BOD') approved the creation of the Chief Accounting Officer position and the appointment of Morgan Fields to this position effective August 17, 2021. Ms. Fields previously held the position of Vice President of Accounting. She will continue to hold the principal financial officer designation. The Company's BOD also approved entering into riders to the respective employment agreements (the 'Riders') with Ms. Fields and Joe Wong, the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

Pursuant to the Rider to her employment agreement, Ms. Fields is paid a salary of $275,000, per annum, and is eligible for a bonus under the Company's Short-Term Incentive Plan with a target of 50% of her base salary, prorated to match her time in this position. Ms. Fields retention agreement amount was also increased to $165,000. Additionally, Ms. Fields will be granted 13,781 shares of Company stock under a restricted stock agreement with a 3-year vesting schedule. No financial changes were made to Mr. Wong's agreement.

The Riders for Ms. Fields and Mr. Wong are substantially similar to the Rider entered into between ADES and its former CEO, L. Heath Sampson (the 'Form Rider') except that Ms. Fields' and Mr. Wong's Riders (i) allow for a 12 month period of severance payments and compliance with certain restrictive covenants, including a non-compete, under certain circumstances in place of the twelve month period contemplated in the Form Rider and (ii), if employment is terminated as part of a Reduction in Force program, provide for the vesting of all restricted stock, a short-term incentive plan if employment is terminated prior to December 31 of the applicable calendar year, and 12 months of severance payments.

The Form Rider is incorporated by reference into this Report. The foregoing description of the Riders for Ms. Fields and Mr. Wong is only a summary, and we refer you to the full text of the Form Rider.





