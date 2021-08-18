Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADES   US00770C1018

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ADES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Emissions : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On August 12, 2021, the Company's board of directors ('BOD') approved the creation of the Chief Accounting Officer position and the appointment of Morgan Fields to this position effective August 17, 2021. Ms. Fields previously held the position of Vice President of Accounting. She will continue to hold the principal financial officer designation. The Company's BOD also approved entering into riders to the respective employment agreements (the 'Riders') with Ms. Fields and Joe Wong, the Company's Chief Technology Officer.
Pursuant to the Rider to her employment agreement, Ms. Fields is paid a salary of $275,000, per annum, and is eligible for a bonus under the Company's Short-Term Incentive Plan with a target of 50% of her base salary, prorated to match her time in this position. Ms. Fields retention agreement amount was also increased to $165,000. Additionally, Ms. Fields will be granted 13,781 shares of Company stock under a restricted stock agreement with a 3-year vesting schedule. No financial changes were made to Mr. Wong's agreement.
The Riders for Ms. Fields and Mr. Wong are substantially similar to the Rider entered into between ADES and its former CEO, L. Heath Sampson (the 'Form Rider') except that Ms. Fields' and Mr. Wong's Riders (i) allow for a 12 month period of severance payments and compliance with certain restrictive covenants, including a non-compete, under certain circumstances in place of the twelve month period contemplated in the Form Rider and (ii), if employment is terminated as part of a Reduction in Force program, provide for the vesting of all restricted stock, a short-term incentive plan if employment is terminated prior to December 31 of the applicable calendar year, and 12 months of severance payments.
The Form Rider is incorporated by reference into this Report. The foregoing description of the Riders for Ms. Fields and Mr. Wong is only a summary, and we refer you to the full text of the Form Rider.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description Form File No. Incorporated by Reference
Exhibit 		Filing Date
10.1 8-K 001-37822 10.66 September 2, 2014



2

Disclaimer

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
04:52pADVANCED EMISSIONS : Names Morgan Fields Chief Accounting Officer
MT
04:44pADVANCED EMISSIONS : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of D..
PU
04:39pADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
08/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Earnings Flash (ADES) ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS Posts Q2..
MT
08/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/09Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
08/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/09Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
07/29ADVANCED EMISSIONS : SIXTEENTH AMENDMENT OF 2013 LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (Fo..
PU
07/29ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,89x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Greg P. Marken President, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Morgan Lynn Fields Chief Financial Officer
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Joe M Wong Chief Technology Officer
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.30.36%133
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.28.64%63 881
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.26.07%38 653
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA22.81%8 617
TETRA TECH, INC.20.50%7 406
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.31.25%5 434