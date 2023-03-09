Advanced Emissions : Q4 2022 Investor Deck

This presentation includes forw ard-looking s tatements w ithin the meaning of Section 21E of the Sec urities Ex change Act of 1934, w hich prov ides a "safe harbor" for such s tatements in certain circums tanc es. When used in this presentation, the w ords "can," "w ill," "intends," "ex pects," "believ es," similar ex pressions and any other statements that are not his torical fac ts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-look ing statements. All statements that address ac tiv ities, ev ents or dev elopments that Adv anc ed Emissions Solutions, Inc. ("ADES" or the "C ompany ") intend, ex pect or believ e may occur in the future are forw ard-looking statements. Thes e forw ard-looking statements may relate to such matters as business s trategy , goals and ex pec tations concerning the combination of ADES and Arq (the "Transac tion") (including future operations, future performance or results). The forward-looking s tatements may further include ex pec tations about future demand for our APT products, press ure on APT margins and acceptanc e of price increas es, the timing and impac t of the s ale of Mars hall Mine, LLC , our ability to integrate Arq's assets and operations, our ability to ac hiev e commerc ial sc ale of GAC produc tion w ithin the N orth American market, our ability to secure customers and dev elop sales channels for GAC and other products, among other matters. These forw ard-looking statements inv olv e risks and unc ertainties. Actual ev ents or results c ould differ materially from thos e discuss ed in the forw ard-look ing statements as a result of v arious factors inc luding, but not limited to: the effec t of the announcement of the Arq acquisition on the Company 's ability to hire key pers onnel, its ability to maintain relations hips with c ustomers, suppliers and others with w hom it does business, or its res ults of operations and business generally ; risks related to div erting management's attention from the C ompany 's ongoing bus iness operations; the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards following the consummation of the Trans action; c osts related to the propos ed Transac tion; opportunities for additional sales of our lignite ac tiv ated carbon products and end-mark et div ersific ation; the C ompany 's ability to meet cus tomer s upply requirements; the ability to s uccess fully integrate Arq's business, the ability to dev elop and utiliz e Arq's produc ts and technology and the ex pec ted demand for those produc ts, the rate of c oal-fired power generation in the United States; timing of new and pending regulations and any legal c hallenges to or ex tensions of complianc e dates of them, the U .S. gov ernment's failure to promulgate regulations that benefit our business; changes in laws and regulations; Internal Rev enue Serv ice interpretations or guidanc e, acc ounting rules, any pending c ourt decis ions, pric es, ec onomic c onditions and market demand; impac t of competition; av ailability , cost of and demand for alternativ e energy sourc es and other tec hnologies; tec hnic al, start up and operational diffic ulties; competition within the indus tries in w hich the C ompany operates; loss of key personnel; ongoing effects of the C OVID-19 pandemic and associated economic dow nturn on operations and prospects; as w ell as other fac tors relating to our business, as desc ribed in the C ompany 's filings w ith the U .S. Securities and Ex change C ommission (the "SEC"), w ith particular emphasis on the risk factor disclos ures contained in thos e filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to cons ult filings ADES has made and will make w ith the SEC for additional disc ussion conc erning risks and uncertainties that may apply to the business and the owners hip of ADES securities. The forw ard-looking s tatements speak only as to the date of this pres entation, and the Company does not undertak e any obligation to update
its forw ard-looking statements to reflect
ev ents or circumstances that may arise after the date of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Included in this presentation are certain
financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP") designed to supplement, and not substitute, the
Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable
to similar non-GAAP measures presented
by other
companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed
as an inference that the Company's future
results or
leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring
items. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for how we define these non-GAAP measures, a discussion of why we believe they are
useful to investors, and certain limitations and reconciliations
thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Consolidated Results
Consumables revenue was $23.4M compared to $23.2M in 2021
Consumables gross margin was 25.4% compared to 27.3% in 2021
Net loss was $3.2M compared to net income of $5.8M due to the effect of Tinuum investments in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss of $1.2M compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1M in 2021
Production volume was strong at Red River; inventory position modestly improved
Capital Allocation &
Balance Sheet
Cash, including restricted cash, of $76.4M at year-end compared to $88.8M as of December 31, 2021
Capital allocation focused on growth projects related to Arq acquisition and ongoing investment in manufacturing
Portion of restricted cash expected to be released upon closing of Marshall Mine sale in 2023
Outlook
Expect continued top-line strength supported by product mix and higher
ASP
Margin pressures expected to persist into 2023
Commence capital projects to modify Red River, Corbin sites to
enable GAC production at scale
Forecasting approximately $106M in revenue, ($6M) EBITDA in 2023 excluding one-time acquisition costs
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Appendix for definitions and reconciliations.
Financial Review
($ millions)
Consumables Revenue
Net Income (Loss)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Cash & Equivalents
$103.0
$60.4
$84.9
$10.0
$85.9
$10.0
$5.8
$9.1
$1.3
$66.4
$78.8
$23.4
$23.3
($3.2)
($8.9)
($1.2)
December 31,
December 31,
Q4
Q4
FY
FY
Q4
Q4
FY
FY
Q4
Q4
FY
FY
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
As of
Restricted Cash
Full year consumables revenue increased 20% year-over-year, driven by increased volumes and higher ASP as a result of pricing initiatives
Full year other operating expenses totaled $34.6M compared to $29.9M in 2021. T he increase is primarily due to higher strategic review and transaction related costs, partially offset by lower payroll and benefits expense, depreciation and amortization
Year-over-year variance in Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBIT DA (Loss)(1) driven by the cessation of the T inuum operating activities investment at the end of 2021
Strong balance sheet offers position of strength to upgrade infrastructure beginning in 2023
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Appendix for definitions and reconciliations .
Synergistic Acquisition Overview
Consolidated
Business
Primary AC Products
Primary
Markets
Feedstock
Market
Outlook
Operations
Growth Opportunities
T op 3 US Activated Carbon ("AC")
Producer with strong existing customer base
Powdered Activated Carbon ("PAC")
Power generation, industrial and water treatment
Lignite
Compelling in short-term with structural long-term headwinds
Red River Plant (LA) and integrated supply chain
Colloidal Carbon Product ("CCP") and GAC
+
Environmental technologycompany producing carbon products and feedstock from coal waste
Granular Activated Carbon ("GAC")
Water treatment, durable materials and energy transition
Bituminous waste
High growth with supportive macroeconomic factors
Corbin (KY) waste recovery and enrichment plant
Additives for asphalt, carbon black and fuels
=
Vertically integrated carbon products business with strong existing customer base and patent protected barriers to entry
PAC + GAC
Diversified, high-marginend-markets
Lignite + Bituminous
Exposure to growth markets
Expanded integrated supply chain, production capabilities and channels to market
Attractive product pipeline in large, high-marginend-markets
