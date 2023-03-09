Advanced Emissions : Q4 2022 Investor Deck

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forw ard-looking s tatements w ithin the meaning of Section 21E of the Sec urities Ex change Act of 1934, w hich prov ides a "safe harbor" for such s tatements in certain circums tanc es. When used in this presentation, the w ords "can," "w ill," "intends," "ex pects," "believ es," similar ex pressions and any other statements that are not his torical fac ts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-look ing statements. All statements that address ac tiv ities, ev ents or dev elopments that Adv anc ed Emissions Solutions, Inc. ("ADES" or the "C ompany ") intend, ex pect or believ e may occur in the future are forw ard-looking statements. Thes e forw ard-looking statements may relate to such matters as business s trategy , goals and ex pec tations concerning the combination of ADES and Arq (the "Transac tion") (including future operations, future performance or results). The forward-looking s tatements may further include ex pec tations about future demand for our APT products, press ure on APT margins and acceptanc e of price increas es, the timing and impac t of the s ale of Mars hall Mine, LLC , our ability to integrate Arq's assets and operations, our ability to ac hiev e commerc ial sc ale of GAC produc tion w ithin the N orth American market, our ability to secure customers and dev elop sales channels for GAC and other products, among other matters. These forw ard-looking statements inv olv e risks and unc ertainties. Actual ev ents or results c ould differ materially from thos e discuss ed in the forw ard-look ing statements as a result of v arious factors inc luding, but not limited to: the effec t of the announcement of the Arq acquisition on the Company 's ability to hire key pers onnel, its ability to maintain relations hips with c ustomers, suppliers and others with w hom it does business, or its res ults of operations and business generally ; risks related to div erting management's attention from the C ompany 's ongoing bus iness operations; the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards following the consummation of the Trans action; c osts related to the propos ed Transac tion; opportunities for additional sales of our lignite ac tiv ated carbon products and end-mark et div ersific ation; the C ompany 's ability to meet cus tomer s upply requirements; the ability to s uccess fully integrate Arq's business, the ability to dev elop and utiliz e Arq's produc ts and technology and the ex pec ted demand for those produc ts, the rate of c oal-fired power generation in the United States; timing of new and pending regulations and any legal c hallenges to or ex tensions of complianc e dates of them, the U .S. gov ernment's failure to promulgate regulations that benefit our business; changes in laws and regulations; Internal Rev enue Serv ice interpretations or guidanc e, acc ounting rules, any pending c ourt decis ions, pric es, ec onomic c onditions and market demand; impac t of competition; av ailability , cost of and demand for alternativ e energy sourc es and other tec hnologies; tec hnic al, start up and operational diffic ulties; competition within the indus tries in w hich the C ompany operates; loss of key personnel; ongoing effects of the C OVID-19 pandemic and associated economic dow nturn on operations and prospects; as w ell as other fac tors relating to our business, as desc ribed in the C ompany 's filings w ith the U .S. Securities and Ex change C ommission (the "SEC"), w ith particular emphasis on the risk factor disclos ures contained in thos e filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to cons ult filings ADES has made and will make w ith the SEC for additional disc ussion conc erning risks and uncertainties that may apply to the business and the owners hip of ADES securities. The forw ard-looking s tatements speak only as to the date of this pres entation, and the Company does not undertak e any obligation to update

its forw ard-looking statements to reflect ev ents or circumstances that may arise after the date of this presentation. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Included in this presentation are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") designed to supplement, and not substitute, the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results or leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for how we define these non-GAAP measures, a discussion of why we believe they are useful to investors, and certain limitations and reconciliations thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2