Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.    ADES

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ADES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closure with Third-Party Investor

12/16/2020 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group"), a joint venture among the Company's subsidiary ADA-ES, Inc., an affiliate of NexGen Resources Corporation, and an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., has completed a transaction for an additional Refined Coal ("RC") facility with an existing RC investor. The RC facility is located at a coal plant that is estimated to burn approximately 2.0 million tons of coal annually and is royalty bearing to ADES. With this addition, Tinuum Group has 23 invested facilities in full-time operation.

Greg Marken, Interim CEO of ADES, commented, "We are pleased to announce today that Tinuum has secured a third-party investor for an RC facility, making it the fourth contracted refined coal facility in 2020 and eighteenth royalty bearing facility overall. The continued momentum in securing third-party investors for refined coal facilities has been a great achievement this year."

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include the expected number of tons of coal to be burned annually with respect to this new facility. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, including the actual rate of coal usage, which could differ materially from the estimate described in the forward-looking statements. Information about potential factors that could affect Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. as of the date of this document, and except to the extent Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. may be required to update such information under any applicable securities laws, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
05:40pAdvanced Emissions Solutions Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closu..
GL
11/10ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Q3 2020 Earnings
PU
11/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/09Earnings Flash (ADES) ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $19.5M
MT
11/09ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/09Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/26ADVANCED EMISSIONS : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 10th
AQ
10/26Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on No..
GL
10/20ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closure with Thi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,1 M - -
Net income 2019 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 37,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,44x
Yield 2019 9,52%
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg P. Marken President & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Christine Bellino Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joe Wong Chief Technology Officer
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.-47.14%100
WASTE MANAGEMENT2.47%49 352
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.7.33%30 661
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA40.80%6 634
TETRA TECH, INC.34.44%6 186
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-18.86%4 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ