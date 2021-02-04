Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.    ADES

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ADES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 5-Year International Supply Agreement with Cabot Corporation

02/04/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) ("ADES"), together with its subsidiary companies held by ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC (collectively the "Company"), today announced it has entered into a 5-year supply agreement (the "Agreement") with Cabot Norit Nederland B.V., a subsidiary of Cabot Corporation ("Cabot"), to supply Cabot with lignite activated carbon products and other ADES proprietary products used for mercury removal in utility and industrial coal-fired power plants. Cabot will be the exclusive and sole reseller of the products within Europe, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA").

"Today’s announcement is another important step toward the Company’s post-Refined Coal future and marks the introduction of our products to markets outside of North America," said Greg Marken, Interim CEO of ADES. "This Agreement with Cabot broadens our working relationship, combines our knowledge of utility and industrial coal-fired power plants and our proprietary products with Cabot's international operations, and provides us the opportunity to expand our geographical reach as mercury regulations come into effect in the EMEA region during 2021 and beyond."

Marken concluded, "This Agreement is another step forward for our platform, which will allow us to more fully realize the value of our asset base and deliver long-term shareholder value. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Cabot and provide our products to current and new customers across the globe."  

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include our views on delivering long-term shareholder value, expected market expansion opportunities and timing of implementation of mercury regulations in the EMEA. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, future demand for products under the Agreement and timing of regulatory implementation schedules; as well as other factors relating to our business, as described in our filings with the SEC, with particular emphasis on the risk factor disclosures contained in those filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to consult filings we have made and will make with the SEC for additional discussion concerning risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. The forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this press release.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Chris Hodges or Ryan Coleman
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
11:41aAdvanced Emissions Solutions Strikes 5-Year Deal For Carbon Products Supply T..
MT
11:30aAdvanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 5-Year International Supply Agre..
GL
2020Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closu..
GL
2020ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Q3 2020 Earnings
PU
2020ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
2020ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2020Earnings Flash (ADES) ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $19.5M
MT
2020ADVANCED EMISSIONS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020ADVANCED EMISSIONS : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 10th
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,1 M - -
Net income 2019 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 37,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,44x
Yield 2019 9,52%
Capitalization 96,0 M 96,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg P. Marken President & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Christine Bellino Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joe Wong Chief Technology Officer
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.-3.45%91
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.84%47 425
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.98%29 163
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-4.52%6 930
TETRA TECH, INC.10.40%6 911
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.14.07%4 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ