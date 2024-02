Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is principally engaged in the sale of consumable air and water treatment options, including activated carbon (AC) and chemical technologies. The Company sells consumable products that utilize AC and chemical-based technologies to a range of customers, including coal-fired utilities, industrials, water treatment plants, and other diverse markets. Its primary products are comprised of AC, which is produced from a variety of carbonaceous raw materials. Its AC products include both powdered activated carbon (PAC) and granular activated carbon (GAC). Its technologies and associated product offerings provide purification solutions to enable its customers to reduce certain contaminants and pollutants to meet the challenges of existing and future regulations. Additionally, the Company owns the Five Forks Mine, a lignite mine that supplies the primary raw material for the manufacturing of its products. The Company owns and operates the Red River plant.